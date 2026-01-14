Something Interesting to Read - page 7

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Blockchain Bubble or Revolution: The Present and Future of Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies
by Neel Mehta, Aditya Agashe and Parth Detroja

Blockchain Bubble or Revolution: The Present and Future of Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies

Some experts say that cryptocurrencies and blockchains are just a scam; others say they’re “the most important invention since the internet.” It’s hard to tell who’s right. Authored by Product Managers from Google, Microsoft, and Facebook, Bubble or Revolution cuts through the hype to offer a balanced, comprehensive, and accessible analysis of blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

You’ll learn the core concepts of these technologies and understand their strengths and weaknesses from real-world case studies; dive deep into their technical, economic, political, and legal complexities; and gain insights about their future from exclusive interviews with dozens of tech industry leaders. No coding or math needed!

Are cryptocurrencies and blockchains a bubble or a revolution? We’ll help you decide for yourself.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Something Interesting to Read February 2017

Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.09 19:32

MQL5 programming language: Advanced use of the trading platform MetaTrader 5: Creating trading robots and indicators
by Timur Mashnin

Development of indicators and advisors using the MQL5 programming language for the MetaTrader 5.



Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Something Interesting to Read December 2013

Sergey Golubev, 2013.12.25 08:14

Expert Advisor Programming for Metatrader 5: Creating Automated Trading Systems in the Mql5 Language (Paperback)




The first guide to programming in MQL5 is here! "Expert Advisor Programming for MetaTrader 5" is a practical guide to creating automated trading strategies in the MQL5 language. Take advantage of MetaTrader 5's new features and take your trading to the next level! You'll learn how to program expert advisors quickly and easily using a ready-made framework created by an experienced MQL programmer. This book will teach you the following concepts: Learn the basics of MQL5, including variables and data types, operators, functions, event handlers, and object-oriented programming. Place, modify and close market and pending orders. Calculate, verify and add stop loss and take profit prices to an open position. Add a flexible trailing stop and/or break even stop to your strategy. Manage your trade risk with money management. Use pending orders to scale in and out of positions. Use price, time and indicator data in your expert advisors. Control program execution by trading on new bar open, and add flexible trade timers to your strategies. Walk through the creation of several basic trading strategies from start to finish. Inform the user with dialog boxes, email alerts, mobile notifications and sounds. Draw trend lines, arrows and text labels on the chart. Read and write data to CSV files. Learn the basics of creating indicators, scripts and libraries in MetaEditor. Debug, test and optimize your trading strategy. And much more! Whether you're an experienced programmer moving from MQL4, or a novice just starting with MQL5, this book will give you the foundation to quickly program fully-featured and robust trading systems. All programs and source code files featured in the book are available for download at the book's official website at Expert Advisor Programming for MetaTrader - MQL4 and MQL5 book



 

The Holy Grail Trading System


The true story of a 100% mechanical automated forex trading system that returned over 1000% inside 13 months turning 10,000 GBP to over 100,000 GBP

In 2005 I discovered what I believed was the ultimate financial trading system using the foreign exchange market ( known as the forex market )

To be the ultimate 'Holy Grail' foreign exchange trading system it would have the ability to automatically trade and have zero discretion with no technical analysis or reliance on technical indicators. In short, a 100% mechanical trading system in which the person using it does not matter, the result will be the same.

It would be a currency trading system that takes away the problems of trading psychology. It does not care if you are having a bad day, are on holiday, or if you have had an argument with your partner in the last hour. The trading entries, exits, trailing stops and risk management must have no user input whatsoever. All the user has to do is switch it on and wait.

The trading forums of the internet are full of people searching for this ultimate trading system. Thousands of traders every day search, test and simulate for hours using forex analysis looking for this 'golden egg' laying goose. Most believe that such a trading strategy does not exist nor ever has. This book is here to prove to you that such a trading system did exist and was discovered by a few home based forex traders just like you.

It can be found again.

Here is our question to you.

"What would you do if you found such a simple day trading system?" One that worked month after month? One that had proved itself not just for weeks or months, but for years?

How much would you risk?
How would you trade it?
How would your emotions handle such a 'guaranteed' trading system?

Well, Not only does this trading book tell the story of how the trading system was built, it also gives you the full trading system and strategy, for the very first time.

The actual Forex trading methodology has remained a closely guarded secret for over 10 years! For the first time ever nothing is held back,

Fully Disclosed...

Trade by trade entry levels
Trading timeframes
Trade exit levels
Optimum risk management strategy
Trailing stop settings
Full results and account screenshots

Could you be the next trader to find a Holy Grail system? The clues are all here.

You Will Discover...

What changes you should be wary of when trading your forex strategies
What happens to your mind when all of your hard work comes together - the trading psychology
What happens when everything looks wrong
The true reason for a trading system failing (hint: it mostly isn't the system)

Their very personal story unfolds within these pages, step by step and month by month, demonstrating how their discovery changed them forever. With full disclosure for the very first time this book shows every trade, every change, every high and every low of a Forex trading system called simply 'Grail'

Who Should Buy This Book?

System traders
Foreign Exchange traders
Trading system developers
Home based retail traders
Those developing Forex autotrading strategies.

 
Sergey Golubev:

thanks
 

I just would like to share this. https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/view/63068016/uncharted-stratagems-unknown-depths-of-forex-trading

Uncharted Stratagems

uncharted-stratagems-unknown-depths-of-forex-trading
uncharted-stratagems-unknown-depths-of-forex-trading
  • Yumpu.com
  • www.yumpu.com
The world of Forex Trading is like a huge overwhelming maze. Only a very small part of it is discovered, mostly unexplored. People are mostly afraid of these uncharted territories. They often thought that there are traps waiting for you once you try to walk in there. The danger is their warning sign. It is only being human to be afraid of the unknown. But as the saying goes... "Courage is not about the absence of fear, but taking action and exploring uncharted territories in spite of fear.". So in this book, "Uncharted Stratagems: Unknowns Depths of Forex Trading", I am challenging you to explore these eerie zones of the Forex Market, and discover the wisdom that no one dared to uncover before.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Something Interesting to Read March 2014

Sergey Golubev, 2014.03.29 08:50

Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns
by Thomas N. Bulkowski



In this revised and expanded second edition of the bestselling Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns, Thomas Bulkowski updates the classic with new performance statistics for both bull and bear markets and 23 new patterns, including a second section devoted to ten event patterns. Bulkowski tells you how to trade the significant events -- such as quarterly earnings announcements, retail sales, stock upgrades and downgrades -- that shape today?s trading and uses statistics to back up his approach. This comprehensive new edition is a must-have reference if you're a technical investor or trader. Place your order today.

"The most complete reference to chart patterns available. It goes where no one has gone before. Bulkowski gives hard data on how good and bad the patterns are. A must-read for anyone that's ever looked at a chart and wondered what was happening."

 

The Next Wave: How to Make Mega Profits with the Next Debt Collapse
by Skarica David

The Next Wave: How to Make Mega Profits with the Next Debt Collapse

Successful investor David Skarica provides essential advice on the next big opportunities for making mega profits, including precious medals, emerging markets, cannabis, AI and 3D printing, crypto currencies,  green and alternative investments, and rare earth metals.

 
Sergey Golubev:

The Next Wave: How to Make Mega Profits with the Next Debt Collapse
by Skarica David


Successful investor David Skarica provides essential advice on the next big opportunities for making mega profits, including precious medals, emerging markets, cannabis, AI and 3D printing, crypto currencies,  green and alternative investments, and rare earth metals.

Thanks :)
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