Something Interesting to Read - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Blockchain Bubble or Revolution: The Present and Future of Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies
by Neel Mehta, Aditya Agashe and Parth Detroja
Some experts say that cryptocurrencies and blockchains are just a scam; others say they’re “the most important invention since the internet.” It’s hard to tell who’s right. Authored by Product Managers from Google, Microsoft, and Facebook, Bubble or Revolution cuts through the hype to offer a balanced, comprehensive, and accessible analysis of blockchains and cryptocurrencies.
You’ll learn the core concepts of these technologies and understand their strengths and weaknesses from real-world case studies; dive deep into their technical, economic, political, and legal complexities; and gain insights about their future from exclusive interviews with dozens of tech industry leaders. No coding or math needed!
Are cryptocurrencies and blockchains a bubble or a revolution? We’ll help you decide for yourself.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read February 2017
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.09 19:32
MQL5 programming language: Advanced use of the trading platform MetaTrader 5: Creating trading robots and indicators
by Timur Mashnin
Development of indicators and advisors using the MQL5 programming language for the MetaTrader 5.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read December 2013
Sergey Golubev, 2013.12.25 08:14
Expert Advisor Programming for Metatrader 5: Creating Automated Trading Systems in the Mql5 Language (Paperback)
The first guide to programming in MQL5 is here! "Expert Advisor Programming for MetaTrader 5" is a practical guide to creating automated trading strategies in the MQL5 language. Take advantage of MetaTrader 5's new features and take your trading to the next level! You'll learn how to program expert advisors quickly and easily using a ready-made framework created by an experienced MQL programmer. This book will teach you the following concepts: Learn the basics of MQL5, including variables and data types, operators, functions, event handlers, and object-oriented programming. Place, modify and close market and pending orders. Calculate, verify and add stop loss and take profit prices to an open position. Add a flexible trailing stop and/or break even stop to your strategy. Manage your trade risk with money management. Use pending orders to scale in and out of positions. Use price, time and indicator data in your expert advisors. Control program execution by trading on new bar open, and add flexible trade timers to your strategies. Walk through the creation of several basic trading strategies from start to finish. Inform the user with dialog boxes, email alerts, mobile notifications and sounds. Draw trend lines, arrows and text labels on the chart. Read and write data to CSV files. Learn the basics of creating indicators, scripts and libraries in MetaEditor. Debug, test and optimize your trading strategy. And much more! Whether you're an experienced programmer moving from MQL4, or a novice just starting with MQL5, this book will give you the foundation to quickly program fully-featured and robust trading systems. All programs and source code files featured in the book are available for download at the book's official website at Expert Advisor Programming for MetaTrader - MQL4 and MQL5 book
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
they should really make a Mql5 book in order to MT5 suceed
honest_knave, 2017.01.22 14:59
English: https://mql5.com/files/pdf/mql5.pdf
Portuguese: https://mql5.com/files/pdf/mql5_portuguese.pdf
The Holy Grail Trading System
The true story of a 100% mechanical automated forex trading system that returned over 1000% inside 13 months turning 10,000 GBP to over 100,000 GBP
In 2005 I discovered what I believed was the ultimate financial trading system using the foreign exchange market ( known as the forex market )
To be the ultimate 'Holy Grail' foreign exchange trading system it would have the ability to automatically trade and have zero discretion with no technical analysis or reliance on technical indicators. In short, a 100% mechanical trading system in which the person using it does not matter, the result will be the same.
It would be a currency trading system that takes away the problems of trading psychology. It does not care if you are having a bad day, are on holiday, or if you have had an argument with your partner in the last hour. The trading entries, exits, trailing stops and risk management must have no user input whatsoever. All the user has to do is switch it on and wait.
The trading forums of the internet are full of people searching for this ultimate trading system. Thousands of traders every day search, test and simulate for hours using forex analysis looking for this 'golden egg' laying goose. Most believe that such a trading strategy does not exist nor ever has. This book is here to prove to you that such a trading system did exist and was discovered by a few home based forex traders just like you.
It can be found again.
Here is our question to you.
"What would you do if you found such a simple day trading system?" One that worked month after month? One that had proved itself not just for weeks or months, but for years?
How much would you risk?
How would you trade it?
How would your emotions handle such a 'guaranteed' trading system?
Well, Not only does this trading book tell the story of how the trading system was built, it also gives you the full trading system and strategy, for the very first time.
The actual Forex trading methodology has remained a closely guarded secret for over 10 years! For the first time ever nothing is held back,
Fully Disclosed...
Trade by trade entry levels
Trading timeframes
Trade exit levels
Optimum risk management strategy
Trailing stop settings
Full results and account screenshots
Could you be the next trader to find a Holy Grail system? The clues are all here.
You Will Discover...
What changes you should be wary of when trading your forex strategies
What happens to your mind when all of your hard work comes together - the trading psychology
What happens when everything looks wrong
The true reason for a trading system failing (hint: it mostly isn't the system)
Their very personal story unfolds within these pages, step by step and month by month, demonstrating how their discovery changed them forever. With full disclosure for the very first time this book shows every trade, every change, every high and every low of a Forex trading system called simply 'Grail'
Who Should Buy This Book?
System traders
Foreign Exchange traders
Trading system developers
Home based retail traders
Those developing Forex autotrading strategies.
I just would like to share this. https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/view/63068016/uncharted-stratagems-unknown-depths-of-forex-trading
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read March 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.03.29 08:50Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns
by Thomas N. Bulkowski
In this revised and expanded second edition of the bestselling Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns, Thomas Bulkowski updates the classic with new performance statistics for both bull and bear markets and 23 new patterns, including a second section devoted to ten event patterns. Bulkowski tells you how to trade the significant events -- such as quarterly earnings announcements, retail sales, stock upgrades and downgrades -- that shape today?s trading and uses statistics to back up his approach. This comprehensive new edition is a must-have reference if you're a technical investor or trader. Place your order today.
"The most complete reference to chart patterns available. It goes where no one has gone before. Bulkowski gives hard data on how good and bad the patterns are. A must-read for anyone that's ever looked at a chart and wondered what was happening."
Data Science and Deep Learning -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
What to read, watch and where to learn machine learning
Yuri Shitov , 2020.03.22 10:46
Resource Collections:
https://github.com/ontiyonke/Free-Deep-Learning-Books/tree/master/book
https://www.learndatasci.com/free-data-science-books/
https://paperswithcode.com/sota
https://paperswithcode.com/
...
The Next Wave: How to Make Mega Profits with the Next Debt Collapse
by Skarica David
Successful investor David Skarica provides essential advice on the next big opportunities for making mega profits, including precious medals, emerging markets, cannabis, AI and 3D printing, crypto currencies, green and alternative investments, and rare earth metals.
The Next Wave: How to Make Mega Profits with the Next Debt Collapse
by Skarica David
Successful investor David Skarica provides essential advice on the next big opportunities for making mega profits, including precious medals, emerging markets, cannabis, AI and 3D printing, crypto currencies, green and alternative investments, and rare earth metals.