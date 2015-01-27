Something Interesting to Read January 2015
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read December 2014
newdigital, 2014.12.22 16:46
The Successful Investor: What 80 Million People Need to Know to Invest Profitably and Avoid Big Losses
by William J. O'Neil
More than 80 million investors lost 50 to 80 percent of their savings in the recent stock market crash. Investor's Business Daily publisher William J. O'Neil, however, was one of the first to see--and warn investors about--the dangers inherent in what had been, up to that point, a historic bull market run. Those who followed his counsel were able to sidestep devastating losses and emerge with their sizable bull market profits largely intact.
In The Successful Investor, O'Neil steps up to tell all investors how they can make money and, more important, avoid losses in up markets, down markets, and everything in between. Showing how mistakes made in the recent market collapse were amazingly similar to those made in previous down cycles, O'Neil reveals simple steps investors can follow to avoid costly mistakes and:
- Buy only the best stocks at only the best times
- Follow a market-tested 3-to-1 Profit-and-Loss Percentage Plan
- Know when to sell for the biggest possible profit
- Recognize chart patterns that presage enormous market moves
- Manage a portfolio over time to maximize its returns
William O'Neil has succeeded in virtually every market environment by following a stable, nonemotional investment plan. In his latest book, O'Neil explains how anyone can follow that plan to become a profitable long-term investor, regardless of market tides or turns.
The Successful Investor will bring reason and welcome relief to all investors buffeted and bewildered by the perils and uncertainty of today's stock market.
by G. M. Loeb
A reader of one of my earlier discussions asked-"Have you ever tried out the ideas outlined in your book?" My reply was to the effect that the ideas were tried out first, and the book written afterward. Any earner who earns more than he can spend is automatically an investor. It doesn't matter in the slightest whether he wants to be or not, or even whether he realizes that he is investing. Storing present purchasing power for use in the future is investing, no matter in what form it's put away. Some popular and common forms include money itself, government bonds, savings bank deposits, real estate, commodities, securities of all types, diamonds and where and when it's legal, gold.
by Alexander Elder
The trading bible for the new millennium
In Come Into My Trading Room, noted trader and author Dr. Alexander Elder returns to expand far beyond the three M's (Mind, Method, and Money) of his bestselling Trading for a Living. Shifting focus from technical analysis to the overall management of a trader's money, time, and strategy, Dr. Elder takes readers from the fundamentals to the secrets of being a successful trader--identifying new, little known indicators that can lead to huge profits.
Come Into My Trading Room educates the novice and fortifies the professional through expert advice and proven trading methodologies. This comprehensive trading guide provides a complete introduction to the essentials of successful trading; a fresh look at the three M's, including a proven, step-by-step money management strategy; and an in-depth look at organizing your trading time. Come Into My Trading Room reviews the basics of trading stocks, futures, and options as well as crucial psychological tactics for discipline and organization—with the goal of turning anyone into a complete and successful trader.
By showing traders how to combine the elements of mind, method, and money, Come Into My Trading Room gives readers the knowledge and insight to enter the market with confidence and exit with profits. Unparalleled depth and a wide range of coverage will keep all levels of traders engaged, informed, and returning to Come Into My Trading Room again and again.Dr. Alexander Elder (New York, NY) is a professional trader, technical analysis expert, and practicing psychiatrist. He is the founder of Financial Trading Inc., providing intensive trading camps to traders all over the world.
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- Interview with Dr. Alexander Elder: "I want to be a psychiatrist in the market"
- MQL5 Cookbook: Developing a Framework for a Trading System Based on the Triple Screen Strategy
by
Harvey Walsh
Would you like the freedom to make money from anywhere in the world? Trade in an office, or from a beach hotel, you choose when and where you work when you're a successful day trader.
This is complete day trading course
How To Day Trade Stocks For Profit is a complete course designed to get you quickly making money from the stock market. No previous trading experience is necessary. Easy to read and jargon-free, it starts right from the very basics, and builds to a remarkably simple but very powerful profit generating strategy.
Readers of this book make real money, as this short selection of comments shows:
- "Have been using the info in the book for three days... $1,490.00 in the bank."
- "It was a great day! I made a $1175.50 profit."
- "Per 1 January I started day trading full time."
- "I am already making my job salary in trading."
- "I ended my first day of live trading with a net profit of $279.53."
by Toni Turner
Trade you way to financial success!
Are you tired of playing the "buy-and-hope" game with your stocks? Savvy stock trader Toni Turner shows you the ins and outs and ups and downs of short-term trading. You'll learn how to buy and sell stocks on a monthly, weekly, or even daily basis, so you can own the right stocks at the right time.
Turner's clear, common-sense advice, easy-to-follow explanations, and helpful examples will help you invest in the exciting and profitable world of short-term trading quickly and safely. In this revised edition, you'll get completely up-to-date information on:
- New products such as ETFs and expanded coverage on sector investing
- Resources for choosing an online broker New SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) rules and regulations
- Updated charts and graphs with current examples
Technical Analysis from A to Z
by Steven Achelis
Millions of traders participating in today’s financial markets have shot interest and involvement in technical analysis to an all-time high. This updated edition of Technical Analysis from A to Z combines a detailed explanation of what technical analysis is and how it works with overviews, interpretations, calculations, and examples of over 135 technical indicators—and how they perform under actual market conditions. Enhanced with more details to make it easier to use and understand, this book reflects the latest research findings and advances. A complete summary of major indicators that can be used in any market, it covers:
• Every trading tool from the Absolute Breadth Index to the Zig Zag
• Indicators include Arms Index, Dow Theory, and Elliott Wave Theory
• Over 35 new indicators
by John J. Murphy
John J. Murphy has now updated his landmark bestseller Technical Analysis of the Futures Markets, to include all of the financial markets.
"If one could read only one book on technical analysis, this should be the one." - Knight-Ridder, Financial Products and News
This outstanding reference has already taught thousands of traders the concepts of technical analysis and their application in the futures and stock markets. Covering the latest developments in computer technology, technical tools, and indicators, the second edition features new material on candlestick charting, intermarket relationships, stocks and stock rotation, plus state-of-the-art examples and figures. From how to read charts to understanding indicators and the crucial role technical analysis plays in investing, readers gain a thorough and accessible overview of the field of technical analysis, with a special emphasis on futures markets. Revised and expanded for the demands of today's financial world, this book is essential reading for anyone interested in tracking and analyzing market behavior.
"One way to get started in technical analysis is to read a good book on the subject. One of my favorites is Technical Analysis of the Financial Markets: A Comprehensive Guide to Trading Methods and Applications by John J. Murphy. It's an easy read." Ralph J. Acampora, CMT, Managing Director, Prudential Securities Inc.
Elliott Wave Principle: Key To Market Behavior
by A.J. Frost and Robert R. Prechter
"This is a definitive, excellent book on Elliott, and I recommend
it to all who have an interest in the Wave Principle." Richard
Russell, Dow Theory Letters
"Gold and Silver Today wholeheartedly endorses this book. It is the definitive work on a scientific wave theory of human experience. If you are interested in technical or wave analysis, it should be required reading." Gold & Silver Today
"This book is extremely well done. It is clear, brief and bold....by far the most useful and comprehensive for both the beginner and the veteran." William Dilanni, Wellington Mgmt. Co.
"An outstanding job...I don't think a better basic handbook of Elliott Wave theory could be written." Donald J. Hoppe, Business and Investment Analysis
"...A top-drawer reference for serious technical analysts....all the nuts and bolts necessary to do their own Elliott Wave assembly." Futures Magazine
"Chapter Three is the best description of Fibonacci numbers we've seen in print and that alone is worth the price of the book." Janes Dines, The Dines Letter
"In a third of a lifetime in this business, this was the first time I really understood Elliott, and this is certainly the first book on Elliott that I could recommend. All the methods that Prechter has used so successfully are fully described in this book." The Professional Investor
"Elliott Wave Principle is such an important, fascinating, even mind-bending work, we are convinced that it should be read by and and every serious student of the market, be they fundamentalist or technician, dealing in stocks, bonds or commodities." Market Decisions
"Even allowing for minor stumbles, that 1978 prediction must go down as the most remarkable stick market prediction of all time." James W. Cowan, Monitor Money Review
Recipient of the Technical Analysis Association's Award of Excellence
Mastering the Trade: Proven Techniques for Profiting from Intraday and Swing Trading Setups
by John F. Carter
The bestselling Mastering the Trade presents you with a step-by-step approach for becoming a successful trader. Written with authority by fulltime trader and fund manager, John F. Carter, this straightforward, all-you-need-to-know resource combines an insightful market overview with specific trading strategies and concepts.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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December 2014 thread os this one