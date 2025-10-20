New MetaTrader Report: 5 key trading metrics
Thank you for this explanation of the main trading metrics
How much you needed that.
And I suggest you add calculation equations to clarify, even in a brief, without prejudice to the meaning of
Note in your article
Maximum deposit load = 57% - X
How right, metric performance can only be considered by the monitoring of software applications, and the curve which is produced and extended every month by default.
Is this what you mean? In the way you are explaining things here, is that you expect to loose your money all the time regardless of fund percentage or trading size volume.Quote: then you say: All of the considered statistics are important for the analysis and evaluation of trading strategies. You should always analyse a combination of performance indices, taking into account the specific trading strategy features, and market conditions. Proper use and understanding of statistical metrics can assist in minimizing risks and in improving trading results.
You should always analyse a combination of performance indices, these index`s have been around for many years and have shown excellent result in the past against there peers fore instance the use of the dowjones30 index against its relevant ETF and subsidiaries.
Monitoring the equity curve is indeed important, but the article highlights that the curve alone can be misleading because high risk may be hidden behind smooth growth.
It also does not say you will always lose money, rather that poor values in metrics such as Sharpe Ratio or drawdown mean the risks are not justified by the returns.
Market indices like the Dow Jones are benchmarks, while Sharpe, Profit Factor or Recovery Factor are statistical tools to evaluate strategies, so they serve different purposes.
There are Sharpe Ratio, Modified Sharpe Ratio and Annual Sharpe Ratio - post #4 -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sharpe ratio calculation in MT5 is very unrealistic
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.23 12:51
Yes, and this article from Sharpe:The Sharpe Ratio
William F. Sharpe
Stanford University
Reprinted fromThe Journal of Portfolio Management, Fall 1994
- 2017.05.20
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Successful trading in financial markets requires thoughtful and well-founded decision-making. Comprehensive performance analytics can assist traders in making informed investment decisions and in optimizing their strategies. In this article, we will look at five key performance indices which characterize trading efficiency and stability.
1. Sharpe Ratio
Below is a successful trading report which shows an annual growth of more than 1,500%. Balance and growth diagrams are quite smooth, without sharp drops and spikes. However, the strategy cannot be considered stable since the Sharpe Ratio is 0.21, which means that the trader is taking very high risks to achieve these trading results.
The Sharpe ratio is interpreted as follows:
If the Sharpe ratio is less than zero, the strategy is unprofitable. However, even without analyzing the Sharpe Ratio, such poor results can be evident from balance and growth diagrams only.
2. Maximum Drawdown
The maximum drawdown in the above report is equal to 72.3%, which indicates a very high risk. The diagram above shows a drawdown of 67% in May 2023. This risk value is considered extreme since the optimal drawdown value should not exceed 20-30%.
Why should the optimal drawdown be no more than 30% (preferably less than 20%)? When choosing a trading strategy, you should assume that the historically registered drawdown can actually be surpassed by a factor of 2 or more. If the maximum drawdown is 30%, the future value can reach 60% (2*30%). A trading account can endure such a drawdown value. However, if the maximum drawdown is 72%, then it may well be 100% in the future, which means that all the funds could be lost.
3. Recovery Factor
The Recovery Factor in the above report is equal to 8.26 and is in the green zone, which is a good value. Ideally, a trading strategy should have a Recovery Factor greater than 3, with greater values being more desirable.
The Summary report in the funds mode shows that the account equity (USD 333.83) is significantly lower than the balance (USD 558.29). The account had a large drawdown, but the resulting profit provided a good recovery factor.
A strategy with a high Recovery Factor (3 or more) indicates that the current drawdown can be compensated by future profits. If the Recovery Factor is less than 1, then several consecutive drawdowns may potentially cause the account balance to drop to zero.
4. Profit Factor
The primary purpose of financial trading is to generate profits. While any trading strategy may have winning and losing trades, profits from winning trades should exceed losses from unprofitable ones. The Profit Factor precisely indicates how much the total generated profits exceed the total losses.
The Profit Factor in this report is equal to 1.91, which is a good value. Accordingly, the diagram is in the green zone.
5. Max. Deposit Load
There is no optimal deposit load value which is suitable for all strategies. The load depends on the specific trading style and position holding times. Scalping strategies can utilize higher deposit shares since they aim at generating profits from small price changes and usually open increased-volume positions.
For margin trading, including Forex, the margin requirement is significantly lower due to the provided leverage. This allows for increased profits from small price changes but at the same time carries higher risks of potential losses if the currency pair moves in an unfavorable direction. For example, if the leverage is 100, then the margin required to open a position is reduced by 100 times. Consequently, if a trader opens a position for the entire deposit and the price moves 100 points in the opposite direction, the entire deposit will be lost. Furthermore, many brokers set a Stop Out level of 50%, which means that 50 points in an unfavorable direction will lead to large losses. Such a movement is typically within the daily range for most currency pairs.
The maximum deposit load in this report is 57%. Such trading is risky and thus the metric is in the red zone.
Summary
The Summary page features key indices, including balance/equity graphs and growth percentage dynamics. Analysis is summarized as below:
While three out of the five metrics are promising, the trading strategy cannot be considered stable and safe. The generated profits are associated with high risks.
All of the considered statistics are important for the analysis and evaluation of trading strategies. You should always analyze a combination of performance indices, taking into account the specific trading strategy features, and market conditions. Proper use and understanding of statistical metrics can assist in minimizing risks and in improving trading results.
With the updated MetaTrader 5 trading report, traders can evaluate their strategy performance directly in the terminal. Such comprehensive analytics can highlight strategies' positive aspects, and prompt at weak areas, which if improved can reduce risks and enhance trading stability.