How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning - page 24
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Trailing stop in trading
The main purpose of a trailing stop is to obtain a guaranteed profit with minimal risk. The essence of how a trailing stop works is very simple. The stop loss gradually moves behind the price if it moves in the trader's favor. It remains in place if the price moves in the opposite direction.
Gain An Edge Over Any Market (Part II): Forecasting Technical Indicators
Investors seeking to apply machine learning in electronic trading environments face numerous challenges, and the reality is that many do not achieve their desired outcomes. This article aims to highlight some reasons why, in my opinion, an aspiring algorithmic trader may fail to achieve satisfactory returns relative to the complexity of their strategies. I will demonstrate why forecasting the price of a financial security often struggles to exceed 50% accuracy and how focusing on predicting technical indicator values, instead, can improve accuracy to around 70%. This guide will provide step-by-step instructions on best practices for time series analysis.
By the end of this article, you will have a solid understanding of how to enhance the accuracy of your machine learning models and discover leading indicators of market changes more effectively than other participants using Python and MQL5.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2024.08.03 09:08
From Novice to Expert: The Essential Journey Through MQL5 Trading
When I joined the MQL5 community in 2019, I was a beginner with only manual trading skills on my phone and limited knowledge of algorithmic trading, despite a solid Computer Science background. I wish I had grasped the concepts of algorithmic trading earlier. Initially, I dismissed it and continued manual trading. However, three years later, while working as an electronic technician, I sought to continue trading despite my demanding job. This desire prompted me to learn about algorithmic trading to develop systems that would automate my trading or at least provide actionable signals.
Returning to the MQL5 community felt like finding a home of possibilities. The articles I encountered motivated me to read more, each enriched with valuable skills. Many articles guide readers through algorithm projects, evolving from basic to complex stages. Over the past two years, I have sharpened my MQL5 skills through various custom projects. Learning has become faster with the rapid improvement of technology and resources. I recommend reading this article thoroughly to avoid missing any crucial information.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Support for older MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 versions to end on December 1
MetaQuotes, 2024.10.22 09:42
Starting December 1, 2024, the minimum supported versions of the trading platforms will be as follows:
After this date, older versions of desktop terminals will not be able to connect to broker servers. We strongly encourage users to update promptly, as each version of the platform introduces numerous features and performance improvements.
MetaTrader 5
In the past six months, we have released four MetaTrader 5 updates:
MetaTrader 4
Each version of MetaTrader 4 comes with performance improvements, bug fixes, and enhanced security for the Market service.
Download the latest platform version with new features
Anyone whose willing to take his/her time I'm new here so I was wondering if someone can be my teacher
Find the broker for your trading account (for your money), and open the live trading account with the broker -
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1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. Broker selection - the thread with some advices
5. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
6. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
7. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
can you teach me on how i can conduct bussiness i am the beginner i do not know anything about metatrade 5
can you teach me on how i can conduct bussiness i am the beginner i do not know anything about metatrade 5
can you teach me on how i can conduct bussiness i am the beginner i do not know anything about metatrade 5
Anyone whose willing to take his/her time I'm new here so I was wondering if someone can be my teacher