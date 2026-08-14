How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning - page 24

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Trailing stop in trading

Trailing stop in trading

The main purpose of a trailing stop is to obtain a guaranteed profit with minimal risk. The essence of how a trailing stop works is very simple. The stop loss gradually moves behind the price if it moves in the trader's favor. It remains in place if the price moves in the opposite direction.

Trailing stop in trading
Trailing stop in trading
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we will look at the use of a trailing stop in trading. We will assess how useful and effective it is, and how it can be used. The efficiency of a trailing stop largely depends on price volatility and the selection of the stop loss level. A variety of approaches can be used to set a stop loss.
 

Gain An Edge Over Any Market (Part II): Forecasting Technical Indicators

Gain An Edge Over Any Market (Part II): Forecasting Technical Indicators

Investors seeking to apply machine learning in electronic trading environments face numerous challenges, and the reality is that many do not achieve their desired outcomes. This article aims to highlight some reasons why, in my opinion, an aspiring algorithmic trader may fail to achieve satisfactory returns relative to the complexity of their strategies. I will demonstrate why forecasting the price of a financial security often struggles to exceed 50% accuracy and how focusing on predicting technical indicator values, instead, can improve accuracy to around 70%. This guide will provide step-by-step instructions on best practices for time series analysis.

By the end of this article, you will have a solid understanding of how to enhance the accuracy of your machine learning models and discover leading indicators of market changes more effectively than other participants using Python and MQL5.

Gain An Edge Over Any Market (Part II): Forecasting Technical Indicators
Gain An Edge Over Any Market (Part II): Forecasting Technical Indicators
  • www.mql5.com
Did you know that we can gain more accuracy forecasting certain technical indicators than predicting the underlying price of a traded symbol? Join us to explore how to leverage this insight for better trading strategies.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Where Do I start from?

Sergey Golubev, 2024.08.03 09:08

From Novice to Expert: The Essential Journey Through MQL5 Trading 

From Novice to Expert: The Essential Journey Through MQL5 Trading

When I joined the MQL5 community in 2019, I was a beginner with only manual trading skills on my phone and limited knowledge of algorithmic trading, despite a solid Computer Science background. I wish I had grasped the concepts of algorithmic trading earlier. Initially, I dismissed it and continued manual trading. However, three years later, while working as an electronic technician, I sought to continue trading despite my demanding job. This desire prompted me to learn about algorithmic trading to develop systems that would automate my trading or at least provide actionable signals.

Returning to the MQL5 community felt like finding a home of possibilities. The articles I encountered motivated me to read more, each enriched with valuable skills. Many articles guide readers through algorithm projects, evolving from basic to complex stages. Over the past two years, I have sharpened my MQL5 skills through various custom projects. Learning has become faster with the rapid improvement of technology and resources. I recommend reading this article thoroughly to avoid missing any crucial information.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Support for older MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 versions to end on December 1

MetaQuotes, 2024.10.22 09:42

Starting December 1, 2024, the minimum supported versions of the trading platforms will be as follows:

After this date, older versions of desktop terminals will not be able to connect to broker servers. We strongly encourage users to update promptly, as each version of the platform introduces numerous features and performance improvements.

Support for older MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 versions to end on December 1


MetaTrader 5

In the past six months, we have released four MetaTrader 5 updates:

  • Build 4410: Fixed crashes in the desktop platform, improved browser compatibility checks, resolved demo account opening in the web version.
  • Build 4570: Added crosshair mode, line chart and the Market Watch customization in the web version, introduced OpenBLAS library for matrix computations and improved ONNX support in MQL5, implemented various enhancements in the desktop platform.
  • Build 4585: Fixed crashes during debugging and testing of MQL5 programs, as well as memory leaks during compilation.
  • Build 4620: Extended OpenBLAS support, fixed tick history queries.


MetaTrader 4

Each version of MetaTrader 4 comes with performance improvements, bug fixes, and enhanced security for the Market service.


Download the latest platform version with new features


 
Sergey Golubev #:
Can you please teach me how to trade

Anyone whose willing to take his/her time I'm new here so I was wondering if someone can be my teacher 
 
Kulani Realise #:
Anyone whose willing to take his/her time I'm new here so I was wondering if someone can be my teacher 

Find the broker for your trading account (for your money), and open the live trading account with the broker -

---------------------

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4. Broker selection - the thread with some advices

5. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

6. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

7. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

MQL5.community - User Memo
MQL5.community - User Memo
  • www.mql5.com
You have just registered and most likely you have questions such as, "How do I insert a picture to my a message?" "How do I format my MQL5 source code?" "Where are my personal messages kept?" You may have many other questions. In this article, we have prepared some hands-on tips that will help you get accustomed in MQL5.community and take full advantage of its available features.
 

can you teach me on how i can conduct bussiness i am the beginner i do not know anything about metatrade 5

 
denk1617 #:

can you teach me on how i can conduct bussiness i am the beginner i do not know anything about metatrade 5

Want to learn trading!?? Start reading here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 381853#comment_25845157
New in the trading world need a advice
New in the trading world need a advice
  • 2021.11.13
  • genatakz
  • www.mql5.com
Hello guys, so im new in the trading world and im wondering can someone tell where shall i start learning,is there a sites that i can study or do y...
 
ALIYAH NKWELA #:

can you teach me on how i can conduct bussiness i am the beginner i do not know anything about metatrade 5

read post
How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning
How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning
  • 2024.06.02
  • Sergey Golubev
  • www.mql5.com
All lessons of Codersguru: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175653 Mql - Metatrader Development Course | www.metatrader.info https://www.mql5...
 
Kulani Realise #:
Anyone whose willing to take his/her time I'm new here so I was wondering if someone can be my teacher 
How do i see that I am using my real account because when I trying to deposit money it says "SEARCH FOR A FIND BROKER " am using Meta5 trader 
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