MetaQuotes has released a messaging app with financial news and analytical tips for traders
Follow financial news, chat with fellow traders from all over the world, and study technical and fundamental analysis using MQL5 Channels. The application is available on the App Store for Apple devices and on Google Play for Android devices.
MQL5 Channels' mission is to provide a secure communication platform where traders from all over the world can exchange experiences and collaborate, to find optimal solutions. Subscribe to trading news channels and stay up to date with the latest developments, or create your own channels and share useful information. Join thematic communities to explore technical and fundamental analysis, to receive daily tips, and improve your skills. Chat with fellow traders, search for new ideas, share knowledge with beginners and seek advice from experienced market participants.
MQL5 Channels can be useful to anyone interested in trading, especially to MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 users. The messenger provides a great place for financial-related communities, for corporate chats and for collaborative problem-solving. Send images, videos and documents: the reliable messaging system ensures fast delivery even with a poor Internet connection.
If you already have an MQL5.com account, you do not need a separate registration. Use the same credentials to sign into MQL5 Channels.
Download MQL5 Channels:
|App Store
|Google Play
Nice . 👏
Make a competition for the best youtube tutorial for using the app . You will flood youtube with it ;)
Also the name does not convey category unless someone is familiar with mql5 .
(also your icon :
does not convey "chat with fellow traders from all over the world, and study technical and fundamental analysis" .
contrast (with bad design :P )
If you have an account on mql5 and you register a new one on mql5 channels :
- can it log in to mlq5.com ?
- is it independent and there will be no issue ?
- If its not independent and you use static ip , and you log in from your mobile data , will that block the account ?
2nd observation : The search on mql5.com , for chats ,returns groups the user is not joined in . In the app it only returns groups the user is joined in , even though the search is a different screen and there is a list of groups the user is joined in already .
3rd , when i scan a qr code with the camera , a qr code of an mql5 channel , it goes to the browser not the app . Is there a url or a way to create the qr code to pop up straight in the app ?
Looks clean and simple . Its easy to use . Nice work
I changed the password on mql5.com then opened the app and it logged me out . Nice
Is there a dedicated url version ? (desktop is the meta trader i guess)
Suggestions :
1.Send to ea from the app , send to channel from ea . It opens up a lot of potential :
- controlling eas from the app
- sharing charts from the terminal and to the terminal
2.Post about it on your twitter
3.Post about it on your youtube channel
2+3.In both posts above don't just say "new MQL5 Channels App , download now" .If someone is scrolling youtube and is bored , if they see "new MQL5 Channels App " it means nothing , and like the name and the icon , they must be familiar with mql5.com . Don't aim for the familiarity of mql5.com , aim for the familiarity of trading.
4.Chart record , allow the users to snap a video with a live chart of an asset as background and a box (their placement and size) of the camera (of the mobile phone) in front of it . Save locally , if you don't have the capacity to withstand the bandwidth pressure , and they will be able to share it on social media .
- No watermarks no name of app in the video , the users will ask other users how they did it.
- Even better : allow navigation of that chart as the user is recording
- You'll need chart access though in the app
5.all the suggestions posted here for groups and channels still apply.
6.search filters :
- members
- language
- words in title (optional)
Are you sure? On mine the search does return the groups available. It does not limit the search to my own. This is the iOS app! I don't have android to compare.
Are you sure? On mine the search does return the groups available. It does not limit the search to my own. This is the iOS app! I don't have android to compare.
Yeah android . Do you have your profile locked if i recall ? if not , could this be from the setting ? How does it look on the iphone ? On android you have 4 tabs at the bottom , really easy , channels ,groups , messages , settings .
Is your channel search unlimited (in returned results) too?
*saw the screenshot , it does not have a bar below the search input field ?
Here are screenshots (in low resolution so as not to advertise).
There could also be a bug in the Android version, given that it seems to be new for Android but has been available on iOS for a long time.
Yes, it is locked to "friends only"!
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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Follow financial news, chat with fellow traders from all over the world, and study technical and fundamental analysis using MQL5 Channels. The application is available on the App Store for Apple devices and on Google Play for Android devices.
MQL5 Channels' mission is to provide a secure communication platform where traders from all over the world can exchange experiences and collaborate, to find optimal solutions. Subscribe to trading news channels and stay up to date with the latest developments, or create your own channels and share useful information. Join thematic communities to explore technical and fundamental analysis, to receive daily tips, and improve your skills. Chat with fellow traders, search for new ideas, share knowledge with beginners and seek advice from experienced market participants.
MQL5 Channels can be useful to anyone interested in trading, especially to MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 users. The messenger provides a great place for financial-related communities, for corporate chats and for collaborative problem-solving. Send images, videos and documents: the reliable messaging system ensures fast delivery even with a poor Internet connection.
If you already have an MQL5.com account, you do not need a separate registration. Use the same credentials to sign into MQL5 Channels.
Download MQL5 Channels: