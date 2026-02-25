Filters indicators - page 30
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????? nbtrader
What's up?
No more nice pictures?
Forecasts and Filters
The beginning
After
It should work now
It should work now
yes,it works,thank you very much!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Gold is Reaching at 1270
Sergey Golubev, 2013.07.01 21:04
How can we know: correction, or bullish etc (in case of using indicator for example)?
well ... let's take AbsoluteStrength indicator from MT5 CodeBase.
bullish (Bull market) :
bearish (Bear market) :
ranging (choppy market - means: buy and sell on the same time) :
flat (sideways market - means: no buy and no sell) :
correction :
correction in a bear market (Bear Market Rally) :
Hello
I have this indicator that attached . this indicator is Ao signal arrow.
please change indicator setting on inputs to :
sig1 : false
sig2: true
sig3:false
please help me for filter that indicator with this situation :
i want only first sig2 above and under zero line of Ao (attend to pics ). my indicator at this moment show all of sig2 (saucer AO ) above and under zero line AO but i want only first signal of sig2 above and under zeroline.
please help me .
Thanks.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Cycle indicators
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.11 07:47
Schaff Cycle
Articles
CodeBase - MT4
CodeBase - MT5
Freelance
The forum
The articles
As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
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Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
how do i get set up from here
Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.09 05:52
Find a Server by the Broker's Name
Another convenient new feature of MetaTrader 5 is adding brokers' servers by their names. With the previous version, you had to contact your broker to find out the IP address of the trade server or download a special client terminal. Now, you simply enter the name of the broker. The system automatically finds the server with the specified name and adds it to the list.