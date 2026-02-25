Filters indicators - page 30

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????? nbtrader

What's up?

No more nice pictures?

 

Forecasts and Filters

The beginning

  1. Forecasting indicators thread 
  2. Filters indicators thread

After

  1. forecast on Forex thread (small thread about technical/fundamental analysis, about analysis from the brokers to be prohibited on the forum, and more).
  2. Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 thread
 
hello,everyone ,can someone please fix this indicator,it gives error when I compile it.thank you very much
Files:
digital_cci_woodies.mq5  11 kb
 

It should work now


Files:
digital_cci_woodies.mq5  22 kb
 
Sergey Golubev:

It should work now



yes,it works,thank you very much! 
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Gold is Reaching at 1270

Sergey Golubev, 2013.07.01 21:04

How can we know: correction, or bullish etc (in case of using indicator for example)?

well ... let's take AbsoluteStrength indicator from MT5 CodeBase.

bullish (Bull market) :

bearish (Bear market) :

ranging (choppy market - means: buy and sell on the same time) :


flat (sideways market - means: no buy and no sell) :

correction :

correction in a bear market (Bear Market Rally) :



 

Hello

I have this indicator that attached . this indicator is Ao signal arrow. 

please change indicator setting on inputs to :
sig1 : false

sig2: true

sig3:false


please help me for filter that indicator with this situation :

i want only first sig2 above and under zero line of Ao (attend to pics ). my indicator at this moment show all of sig2 (saucer AO ) above and under zero line AO but i want only first signal of sig2 above and under zeroline.

please help me .


Thanks.

Files:
ao-signals_mtf2.mq4  16 kb
buy.png  44 kb
sell.png  43 kb
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Cycle indicators

Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.11 07:47


Schaff Cycle

Articles

  1. Comparative Analysis of 10 Trend Strategies

CodeBase - MT4

  1. Schaff trend cycle - adjustable smoothing - indicator for MetaTrader 4  
  2. Schaff Trend + Signal EMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  3. Schaff Trend  - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  4. Schaff Trend Cycle - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  5. Schaff Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 4

CodeBase - MT5

  1. Schaff Trend Cycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  2. Schaff trend cycle - adjustable smoothing - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  3. Schuff Trend Cycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  4. ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  5. ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  6. ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  7. ColorSchaffWPRTrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  8. ColorSchaffRVITrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  9. ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  10. ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  11. ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  12. ColorSchaffRSITrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5


 

As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:

MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account 

MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account 

-----------------

Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android 

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

how do i get set up from here

Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.09 05:52

Find a Server by the Broker's Name

Another convenient new feature of MetaTrader 5 is adding brokers' servers by their names. With the previous version, you had to contact your broker to find out the IP address of the trade server or download a special client terminal. Now, you simply enter the name of the broker. The system automatically finds the server with the specified name and adds it to the list.



Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Two types of accounts are available in the trading platform: demonstration (demo) and real. Demo accounts provide the opportunity to work in a...
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