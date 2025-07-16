Cycle indicators - page 24
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It is easy to do that What is not easy to understand is how his customers did not notice what is going on
That is even more easier : people will believe anything you tell them
Dear honourable mladen:
I am looking for the End-Pointed version of the attached indicator which is Caterpillar Bands 4 m. I remember I saw one 'few years' ago but now I can't find thru the Search function of this forum.
mladen, can you shed some light on this? or can you make one that is compatatible with the latest MT4 version? Pls....
Many thanks in advance!
With Respect,
Bill
Double post. sorry/
Nice share. Thanks!
Can someone please help me, and tell me how to install this indicator on 5minute charts? ( it only works on daily charts)
It is called pentagon indicator
I've tried a hundred times,.... I feel like Dying.
Can someone please help me, and tell me how to install this indicator on 5minute charts? ( it only works on daily charts)
It is called pentagon indicatorI've tried a hundred times,.... I feel like Dying.
luffy
It is meant to work on that time frame only
Schaff Cycle
Articles
CodeBase - MT4
CodeBase - MT5
Fast Fourier Transform
CodeBase
The articles
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Good article was published -
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Evaluating the ability of Fractal index and Hurst exponent to predict financial time series
Yes, i know that, cycle identifier repaint badly sometime.
But ! some top and bottom are good entry for trade.
I have some indicator as CCi, BBflat, FX sniper CCI with BB that can help me for identify this good reversal point with less false positive, but 'you' (who have more experience than me), do you know an indicator that can help me in those situations ?
Sorry for my bad english
Maybe this could help confirm those cycles for you.
Make sure that the level is "new" and near the cycle. red -shorting, blue-buying
Best,
Keith