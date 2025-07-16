Cycle indicators - page 24

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mladen:
It is easy to do that What is not easy to understand is how his customers did not notice what is going on

That is even more easier : people will believe anything you tell them

 

Dear honourable mladen:

I am looking for the End-Pointed version of the attached indicator which is Caterpillar Bands 4 m. I remember I saw one 'few years' ago but now I can't find thru the Search function of this forum.

mladen, can you shed some light on this? or can you make one that is compatatible with the latest MT4 version? Pls....

Many thanks in advance!

With Respect,

Bill

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Double post. sorry/

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techmac:
Nice share. Thanks!

Can someone please help me, and tell me how to install this indicator on 5minute charts? ( it only works on daily charts)

It is called pentagon indicator

I've tried a hundred times,.... I feel like Dying.

Files:
pentagon_indicator.jpg  100 kb
ms_pentagonw_1.mq4  25 kb
 
luffy:

Can someone please help me, and tell me how to install this indicator on 5minute charts? ( it only works on daily charts)

It is called pentagon indicator

I've tried a hundred times,.... I feel like Dying.

luffy

It is meant to work on that time frame only

 


Schaff Cycle

Articles

  1. Comparative Analysis of 10 Trend Strategies

CodeBase - MT4

  1. Schaff trend cycle - adjustable smoothing - indicator for MetaTrader 4  
  2. Schaff Trend + Signal EMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  3. Schaff Trend  - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  4. Schaff Trend Cycle - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  5. Schaff Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 4

CodeBase - MT5

  1. Schaff Trend Cycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  2. Schaff trend cycle - adjustable smoothing - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  3. Schuff Trend Cycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  4. ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  5. ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  6. ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  7. ColorSchaffWPRTrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  8. ColorSchaffRVITrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  9. ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  10. ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  11. ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  12. ColorSchaffRSITrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

 

Fast Fourier Transform

  1. Key forum thread - Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - the thead with FFTfiltr indicator and explanation
  2. New EA based on the !xMeter (!xMter based on Fast Fourier Transform) - the thread 
  3. Many FFT indicators with examples and explanations - the thread 
  4. Ticks Before The News - the thread with many FFT indicators and explanation how to trade

CodeBase

  1. dt_FFT - library for MetaTrader  
  2. LGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 4 
  3. ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 5 
  4. AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5 

The articles

============ 

 

Good article was published - 

----------------

Evaluating the ability of Fractal index and Hurst exponent to predict financial time series

The modern financial market is an example of a "natural" complexly balanced system. On the one hand, the market is pretty chaotic, because it is influenced by a large number of participants. On the other hand, the market is characterized by definite stable processes, which are determined by the market participants' actions. One of econophysics tasks concerns the description of social interaction processes, which form the price dynamics observed on the exchange. Therefore, it is highly desirable to define and present specific properties of financial time series, which will distinguish such data from other natural processes. In modern theories, price series are defined as different-scale fractals (from several minutes to dozens of years).
 
Does anyone know this indicator? Please share the link. Thanks
Files:
cycle_indicator_pic.png  116 kb
 
pullback57 #:

Yes, i know that, cycle identifier repaint badly sometime.

But ! some top and bottom are good entry for trade.

I have some indicator as CCi, BBflat, FX sniper CCI with BB that can help me for identify this good reversal point with less false positive, but 'you' (who have more experience than me), do you know an indicator that can help me in those situations ?

Sorry for my bad english

Maybe this could help confirm those cycles for you. 

Make sure that the level is "new" and near the cycle. red -shorting, blue-buying


Best, 

Keith

Files:
Fulcrum_Master_13.mq4  7 kb
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