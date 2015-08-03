CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4576
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

EarnForex.com

The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two Momentum oscillators with different periods.

Fig.1. The ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle indicator

Fig.1. The ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13435

ColorSchaffRSITrendCycle ColorSchaffRSITrendCycle

The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two RSI oscillators with different periods.

Horizontal GridLines Horizontal GridLines

Creates horizontal grid lines on the current chart for price action analysis.

ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle

The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two TriX oscillators with different periods.

ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle

The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two MFI oscillators with different periods.