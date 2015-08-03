Watch how to download trading robots for free
ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4410
Real author:
EarnForex.com
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two MFI oscillators with different periods.
Fig.1. The ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13440
ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two TriX oscillators with different periods.ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two Momentum oscillators with different periods.
ColorSchaffRVITrendCycle
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two RVI oscillators with different periods.ColorSchaffWPRTrendCycle
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two WPR oscillators with different periods.