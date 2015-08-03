CodeBaseSections
ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:

EarnForex.com

The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two MFI oscillators with different periods.

Fig.1. The ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13440

ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle

The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two TriX oscillators with different periods.

ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle

The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two Momentum oscillators with different periods.

ColorSchaffRVITrendCycle ColorSchaffRVITrendCycle

The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two RVI oscillators with different periods.

ColorSchaffWPRTrendCycle ColorSchaffWPRTrendCycle

The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two WPR oscillators with different periods.