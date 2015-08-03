CodeBaseSections
ColorSchaffWPRTrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Real author:

EarnForex.com

The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two WPR oscillators with different periods.

Fig.1. The ColorSchaffWPRTrendCycle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13442

ColorSchaffRVITrendCycle ColorSchaffRVITrendCycle

The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two RVI oscillators with different periods.

ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle

The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two MFI oscillators with different periods.

ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle_HTF ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle_HTF

The ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle_HTF ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle_HTF

The ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.