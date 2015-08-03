Watch how to download trading robots for free
ColorSchaffWPRTrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
EarnForex.com
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two WPR oscillators with different periods.
Fig.1. The ColorSchaffWPRTrendCycle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13442
ColorSchaffRVITrendCycle
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two RVI oscillators with different periods.ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two MFI oscillators with different periods.
ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle_HTF
The ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle_HTF
The ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.