ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two DeMarker oscillators with different periods.

Fig.1. The ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle indicator

Fig.1. The ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14055

ColorZerolagDeMarker_HTF ColorZerolagDeMarker_HTF

The ColorZerolagDeMarker indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

ColorZerolagDeMarker ColorZerolagDeMarker

This variant of DeMarker oscillator is calculated based on five DeMarker indicators

LSMA_Angle_Candle LSMA_Angle_Candle

The LSMA_Angle_ indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks

ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle_HTF ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle_HTF

The ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.