Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5017
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two DeMarker oscillators with different periods.
Fig.1. The ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14055
ColorZerolagDeMarker_HTF
The ColorZerolagDeMarker indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.ColorZerolagDeMarker
This variant of DeMarker oscillator is calculated based on five DeMarker indicators
LSMA_Angle_Candle
The LSMA_Angle_ indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticksColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle_HTF
The ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.