Indicators

Schaff Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Views:
27154
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
Indicator Schaff Trend.








NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse) NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse)

The NRTR indicator lies below the chart at rising trends and lies above the chart at descending trends.

Ravi+AO Ravi+AO

A simple EA that uses 2 indicators AO and RAVI (attached) in its working. NOT OPTIMIZED!!! Good results on EUR/USD - H1.

T3 Taotra T3 Taotra

Indicator T3 Taotra.

Taf Taf

Indicator Taf.