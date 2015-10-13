CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5582
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
colorschaffjjrsxtrendcycle.mq5 (11.56 KB) view
jjrsx.mq5 (7.41 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

EarnForex.com

The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two JJRSX oscillators with different periods.

Fig.1. The ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle indicator

Fig.1. The ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13842

ColorZerolagJJRSX ColorZerolagJJRSX

This variant of JJRSX oscillator is calculated based on five JJRSX indicators.

J_TPO_HTF J_TPO_HTF

The J_TPO indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

JMomentum_HTF JMomentum_HTF

The JMomentum indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

BSI Trend Indicator BSI Trend Indicator

This indicator shows the condition of the trend using the BSI Indicator.