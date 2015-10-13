Watch how to download trading robots for free
ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 5582
Real author:
EarnForex.com
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two JJRSX oscillators with different periods.
Fig.1. The ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13842
ColorZerolagJJRSX
This variant of JJRSX oscillator is calculated based on five JJRSX indicators.J_TPO_HTF
The J_TPO indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
JMomentum_HTF
The JMomentum indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.BSI Trend Indicator
This indicator shows the condition of the trend using the BSI Indicator.