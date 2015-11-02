CodeBaseSections
ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3835
(17)
colorschaffjccxtrendcycle.mq5 (11.65 KB) view
jccx.mq5 (7.63 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The real author:

EarnForex.com

The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two JCCX oscillators with different periods.

Fig.1. The ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13877

