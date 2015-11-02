The Exp_ColorZerolagJCCX Expert Advisor enters the market when the ColorZerolagJCCX indicator cloud changes its color.

The KAGI-1 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

The ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

The Exp_ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle Expert Advisor is based on the ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle oscillator change of position relative to the overbought and oversold levels.