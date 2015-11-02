Join our fan page
ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The real author:
EarnForex.com
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two JCCX oscillators with different periods.
Fig.1. The ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13877
