Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Schaff Trend + Signal EMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 38090
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
I just put an EMA Signal in the Schaff Trend (http://codebase.mql4.com/en/code/8348).
iACfunc, iAOfunc and iBearsBullsfuncs
Improved functions iAC, iAO and iBearsBullsModify stop loss or take profit
Scripts to modify stop loss in buy or sell opened orders on current chart.
Elliot Waves labels
A simple script to quickly place letter/numbers on the chart for wave labeling (A, B, C or 1, 2, 3, etc)Autostop v2
Autostop automatically sets stops on open trades