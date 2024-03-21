Forecast and levels for CAC 40 - page 2
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.22 11:06
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for CAC 40 (based on the article)
CAC 40 - "The market’s attention will be fully placed on the French presidential election on Sunday. It’s currently a tight race and difficult to make a call on who will win, but there is a high likelihood that none of the candidates secure the necessary number of votes for an outright win. This will lead to a run-off vote between two candidates on May 7."
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.06 13:35
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for CAC 40 (based on the article)
CAC 40 - "The election. Will we see a Macron victory as expected or a surprise win by Le Pen? In the likely event we see Macron become the next president of France, a gap higher in the CAC is a reasonable expectation – but will it hold if it does? The CAC finished last week with a sharp rally, rising to its best levels since January 2008. The 7%+ run since the Friday before the first-round election is setting the market up for a ‘sell-the-news’ gap on a Macron victory. If the market gaps up and then fills the void it doesn’t necessarily mean the overall run higher will have come to an end, but a short-term retracement could be in order following a ‘euphoric’ rise. If Le Pen wins? The CAC will likely have the hurts put on it as market participants haven’t priced in such an outcome. The sell-off would likely be quite violent."
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.10 19:45
CAC 40 bounced from 5429.43 resistance to the bullish ranging to be started (based on the article)
Daily price is located above 100-day SMA/200-day SMA reversal levels in the bullish area of the chart. The price was bounced from 5429.43 resistance level to below for the ranging market condiion to be started.
If the daily price breaks 5429.43 resistance to above so the bullish trend will be resumed.
If the price breaks 5295.47 support level to below on daily close bar so the secondary correction within the primary bullish trend will be started.
If the daily price breaks 4980.41 support level to below on close bar so we may see the reversal of the price movement to the primary bearish market condition.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.12 08:12
Trading Lesson: Moving Averages and the direction of the trend (based on the article)
"Finding the direction of current market momentum is an important step for trend traders. Moving averages are a unique tool that help traders to just that on a variety of charts and time frames. A 200 period MVA (simple moving average) is often employed for this task, with traders looking to see if prices are currently above or below the average. If prices are trading above the 200 period MVA, the trend and market momentum may be interpreted as rising. As well if prices are below the average, this may be interpreted as a declining market."
"Often times, one line of reference may not be beneficial to a trader. To get a more complete look at momentum, traders may employ a series of MVA’s. Typical averages include the 20,50, and 200 period MVA’s. While the settings of the averages can be changed, traders should consider having a short, mid, and long term MVA for reference. In an uptrend, the shortest moving average should reside above the mid and long term lines. Alternatively in a downtrend, the short term average should be below both the mid and long term lines."
"Lastly, once traders are familiar with traditional averages, traders may expand their knowledge base to include other interpretations of moving averages. EMA’s (Exponential moving average) are similar to traditional MVA’s, however these lines are weighted. This means EMA’s are more sensitive to change in present market price than traditional MVA’s. Their sensitivity makes them a great tool for finding short term shifts in momentum on longer term charts."
Quick Technical Overview - CAC 40: bearish ranging within Ichimoku cloud; 5,180 is the key
Daily price is broke 5,238 support level to below for the bearish reversal to be started. If the price breaks 5,180 support level on daily close bar so the price will be located on the bearish area of the chart with 4,980 support level as a nearest daily bearish target, otherwise - ranging within Ichimoku cloud.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.20 06:30
Stock Market - what to watch the week of August 21-25 (based on the article)
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.03 06:27
Stock Market - CAC 40 on daily bearish breakdown (based on the article)
CAC 40 Index on daily chart is on bearish breakdown: the price broke Ichimoku cloud to below for the bearish reversal with 5,073 nearest daily target to re-enter.
Daily strategy: keep short position.
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
CAC 40 - "golden cross" was brone for daily bullish trend; 5339 is the key
The price broke "golden cross" to above for the reversal to the daily bullish market condition to be located within the following support/resistance levels:
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
"Golden cross occurred when the 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, indicating that higher prices lie ahead. As this pattern holds you are buying weakness to the 200-day simple moving averages. The 50-day is in blue on the charts and the 200-day is in green." - from this article.
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.22 11:50
CAC 40 - daily strong bullish, weekly bullish reversal; 5443 is the key (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.10 15:24
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, GOLD (XAU/USD) and CAC 40: United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2019-10-10 12:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events
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XAU/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events
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CAC 40: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After