Press review - page 547
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AUD/USD - weekly bullish reversal to be started; 0.8066 is the key (based on the article)
Weekly price is on bear market rally to crossing 200-SMA bullish reversal level to above together with ascending triangle pattern with 0.8066 resistance level for the bullish reversal, otherwise - bearish ranging within the levels near bullish reversal.
S&P 500 - daily ranging bullish; 2,437 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is above Ichimoku cloud for the bullish ranging within the following support/resistance levels:
By the way, Trend Strength indicator is evaluating the trend as the secondary correction to be started, and Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the current trend as the ranging bullish.
USD/JPY - daily bearish with 110.94/108.72 key levels (based on the article)
Daily price broke Ichimoku cloud to be reversed to the primary bearish market condition: the price is on ranging within 110.94/108.72 levels for the bearish trend to be continuing or for the secondary rally ro be started.
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada's Consumer Price Index and range price movement
2017-08-18 13:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canada's Consumer Price Index news event
Dax Index - daily bearish; 11,928 support is the key (based on the article)
Daily price broke Ichimoku cloud to below to be reversed to the primary bearish market condition: price is testing 11,928 support level together with descending triangle pattern to below for the bearish rend to be continuing.
"Looking at the German index from a pure technical standpoint, in a bubble, the trend off the June highs after breaking the neckline of the H&S topping formation continues to point towards more weakness. And, as long as it stays below the area surrounding 12300 sellers will continue to be in control. Looking lower, support arrives in the 11950/40 vicinity where the 200-day MA and 8/11 swing-low arrive. After that, 11850, then the measured move target of approximately 11600. The ‘MM’ target isn’t an actual support level but based on the size of the ‘head-and-shoulders’ top (height subtracted from the neckline)."
EUR/USD - daily bullish ranging within narrow levels waiting for the strong trend to be started (based on the article)
Price on the daily chart is above Ichimoku cloud in the primary bullish trend by the ranging within narrow support/resistance levels:
Ichimoku cloud is coming to be more closer to the market price and 1.1661 level so the bearish reversal may be started earlier than expected for example.
Weekly Outlook: 2017, August 20 - August 27 (based on the article)
The US dollar was looking for a new direction and it had a mixed week. The last full week of August features US housing data, durable goods orders and perhaps most importantly, the Jackson Hole Symposium. Here are the highlights for the upcoming week.
Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, August 20 - August 27 (based on the article)
EUR/USD was pressured and slipped lower, but did not go far. Will it stay in range?. The upcoming week features the PMIs, key German surveys and Draghi’s highly anticipated speech in Jackson Hole.
Stock Market - what to watch the week of August 21-25 (based on the article)
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
The most important tip for bitcoin millionaires (based on the article)
Daily price is far above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is on bullish breakout by 4,466 resistance level together with ascending triangle pattern to be broken for the bullish trend to be continuing.
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