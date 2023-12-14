Forecast and levels for Dow Jones Industrial Average - page 5

New comment
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.07.22 06:54

Dow Jones Industrial Average - bullish ranging; 27,401 is the key (based on   the article)

Dow Jones Industrial Average chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The Dow Jones is within reach of all-time highs around 27,400 but nearby resistance could look to hold the Industrial Average in check. The ascending trendline marked by highs in February and April refuted price early last week but consolidation and an encouraging fundamental backdrop could see the level break upon renewed attempts. Immediate support may be enjoyed at the 27,260 level but its proximity to Friday’s close is concerning. Consequently, potential support at the 26,945 and 26,705 levels should be looked to if the initial zone succumbs to selling pressure."

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.01 14:45

Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, Brent Crude Oil and Dow Jones Index: United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2019-11-01 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

==========

From official report :

  • "Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 128,000 in October, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 3.6 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Notable job gains occurred in food services and drinking places, social assistance, and financial activities. Within manufacturing, employment in motor vehicles and parts decreased due to strike activity. Federal government employment was down, reflecting a drop in the number of temporary jobs for the 2020 Census."

==========

NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Dow Jones Index: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

Dow Jones Index: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.18 08:25

Dow Jones Industrial Average - DJIA above 28,000? (based on the article)

Dow Jones Industrial Average chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended last week just above 28,000 with only three components setting all-time intraday highs: Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and United Technologies (UTX). When I studied the 30 Dow stocks after the Dow closed above 28,000, most components traded lower during the week of November 15. Strength in the Dow is thus not lifting all components."

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.12.06 08:22

What To Expect From The November Jobs Report (based on the article)

  • "The U.S. economy added a much better than expected 128,000 jobs in October, with the unemployment rate at 3.6%—near a 50-year low. But some of the recent jobs data has been confusing, CNBC points out: The latest weekly unemployment claims dropped to a seven-month low, even as recent ADP data showed private sector jobs in November grew at the slowest rate—by just 67,000—in six months."

Dow Jones Index: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

Dow Jones Index: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

  • "The U.S. economy added a much better than expected 128,000 jobs in October, with the unemployment rate at 3.6%—near a 50-year low. But some of the recent jobs data has been confusing, CNBC points out: The latest weekly unemployment claims dropped to a seven-month low, even as recent ADP data showed private sector jobs in November grew at the slowest rate—by just 67,000—in six months".
  • "November will likely see solid job growth, with economists polled by Dow Jones forecasting 187,000 jobs added last month—one of the highest preliminary estimates this year, thanks to a temporary boost from General Motors autoworkers, who returned to work after weeks of striking for better wages".
  • "The consensus on the unemployment rate is that it will remain unchanged from last month, hovering at 3.6%".
  • "While the official consensus is around 180,000 jobs added, we’ll likely see tempered expectations going into tomorrow’s numbers,” predicts Mark Freeman, chief investment officer at Socorro Asset Management".

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2020.02.25 08:31

Dow Jones Industrial Average - daily bearish breakdown; 27,906 is the key (based on the article)

Dow Jones Industrial Average daily Ichimoku market condition chart by Metatrader 5

  • "This Daily Dow Jones Industrial chart highlights the huge Gap lower that took place early on Monday, February 24, 2020. This huge move resulted from an extended fear of a growing potential for a global pandemic event and a renewed fear that global economic activity may be greatly reduced over the next 12+ months."

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2020.03.04 11:19

Fed Announces Emergency Rate Cut In Response To Coronavirus (based on the article)
  • "Even with the next monetary policy meeting just two weeks away, the Federal Reserve announced a surprise move to enact an emergency interest rate cut on Tuesday in response to the economic risks posed by the coronavirus outbreak. The Fed announced that it has decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 50 basis points to 1 to 1-1/4 percent."

Dollar Index daily chart by Metatrader 5

Dollar Index daily chart by Metatrader 5

  • "In the accompanying statement, the Fed said the fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong but noted the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity."

Dow Jones Index daily chart by Metatrader 5

Dow Jones Index daily chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The emergency rate cut, the first since the financial crisis, also came after President Donald Trump ramped up pressure on the Fed to lower rates".
  • "Our Federal Reserve has us paying higher rates than many others, when we should be paying less," Trump said in a post on Twitter. "Tough on our exporters and puts the USA at a competitive disadvantage".
  • "The unanimous decision to cut rates was widely expected to be announced after the Fed's next monetary policy meeting on March 17-18".

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2020.03.12 07:57

Dow Jones Industrial Average - bearish breakdown; 26,682 resistance is the key for the possible bullish reversal (based on the article)

Dow Jones Industrial Average AscTrend Market Condition chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The stock market plunged on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average sliding more than 1,400 points—officially entering a bear market for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis—after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic."
  • "The major indexes all plummeted during Wednesday’s session: The Dow ended the day down almost 6%, while the S&P 500 fell 4.9% and the Nasdaq by 4.7%. Losses accelerated on Wednesday after the WHO officially declared the coronavirus a global pandemic, ending the longest bull market in U.S. history and sending the Dow into a bear market for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis."

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Dow futures point to a gain of 250 points

Sergey Golubev, 2020.04.29 11:31

Dow futures point to a gain of 250 points ahead of Fed decision

Stock futures rose in early morning trading on Wednesday as investors looked for guidance from the Federal Reserve on the future path of interest rates with a gradual reopening of the economy in sight.


Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average implied an opening gain of 250 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also pointed to a higher open.

All eyes will be on the Fed’s monetary policy decision at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday. Investors will look to the central bank’s statement and chairman Jerome Powell’s virtual press conference for clues about how long interest rates will stay near zero as the economy seeks to emerge from coronavirus crisis.

“It doesn’t look like the Fed will raise interest rates beyond 0% until well-past the pandemic, which we think might be around 2023,” said Jim Caron, head of global macro strategies at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. “The market is pricing a recovery that starts in Q3, but there’s wide variability, and we need the Fed to give its input.”

more..


 

Volatility 75


The upside return is very much possible from the current support and I won't be surprise if we see 470,210 and towards 500,000 in coming days....

Do you want to get my entry and exit point?

Contact me now;

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

S&P 500 and DJIA - the third consecutive session of losses

Sergey Golubev, 2020.06.11 17:11

S&P 500 and DJIA - the third consecutive session of losses

Stocks slid, with the S&P 500 and Dow pointing to the third straight session of losses, following the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, in which policymakers highlighted the ongoing economic concerns spurred by the coronavirus pandemic and measures taken to contain it.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department’s weekly report showed another 1.542 million individuals filed new unemployment insurance claims for the week ended June 6, coming down slightly from the prior week’s 1.897 million.


The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) Summary of Economic Projections indicated the Fed expects a steep 6.5% contraction in real GDP in 2020, with an unemployment rate at 9.3%. However, policymakers expect real GDP to rebound by 5.0% in 2021, with the unemployment rate dropping to 6.5%.

more..


1234567
New comment