Forecast and levels for Dow Jones Industrial Average - page 5
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.07.22 06:54
Dow Jones Industrial Average - bullish ranging; 27,401 is the key (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.01 14:45
Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, Brent Crude Oil and Dow Jones Index: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2019-11-01 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Dow Jones Index: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.18 08:25
Dow Jones Industrial Average - DJIA above 28,000? (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.12.06 08:22
What To Expect From The November Jobs Report (based on the article)
Dow Jones Index: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.02.25 08:31
Dow Jones Industrial Average - daily bearish breakdown; 27,906 is the key (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.03.04 11:19Fed Announces Emergency Rate Cut In Response To Coronavirus (based on the article)
Dollar Index daily chart by Metatrader 5
Dow Jones Index daily chart by Metatrader 5
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.03.12 07:57
Dow Jones Industrial Average - bearish breakdown; 26,682 resistance is the key for the possible bullish reversal (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Dow futures point to a gain of 250 points
Sergey Golubev, 2020.04.29 11:31
Dow futures point to a gain of 250 points ahead of Fed decision
Stock futures rose in early morning trading on Wednesday as investors looked for guidance from the Federal Reserve on the future path of interest rates with a gradual reopening of the economy in sight.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average implied an opening gain of 250 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also pointed to a higher open.
All eyes will be on the Fed’s monetary policy decision at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday. Investors will look to the central bank’s statement and chairman Jerome Powell’s virtual press conference for clues about how long interest rates will stay near zero as the economy seeks to emerge from coronavirus crisis.
“It doesn’t look like the Fed will raise interest rates beyond 0% until well-past the pandemic, which we think might be around 2023,” said Jim Caron, head of global macro strategies at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. “The market is pricing a recovery that starts in Q3, but there’s wide variability, and we need the Fed to give its input.”
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The upside return is very much possible from the current support and I won't be surprise if we see 470,210 and towards 500,000 in coming days....
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S&P 500 and DJIA - the third consecutive session of losses
Sergey Golubev, 2020.06.11 17:11
S&P 500 and DJIA - the third consecutive session of losses
Stocks slid, with the S&P 500 and Dow pointing to the third straight session of losses, following the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, in which policymakers highlighted the ongoing economic concerns spurred by the coronavirus pandemic and measures taken to contain it.
Meanwhile, the Labor Department’s weekly report showed another 1.542 million individuals filed new unemployment insurance claims for the week ended June 6, coming down slightly from the prior week’s 1.897 million.
The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) Summary of Economic Projections indicated the Fed expects a steep 6.5% contraction in real GDP in 2020, with an unemployment rate at 9.3%. However, policymakers expect real GDP to rebound by 5.0% in 2021, with the unemployment rate dropping to 6.5%.
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