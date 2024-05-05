Forecast and levels for Cryptocurrencies - page 2
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Whats your take on where we are now ,,,,#supportsegwit or Rogercoin ..Where do you sit ???
The first post of this thread (which you quoted) is from December last year for example.
So, as we see the situation for now - weekly price is located above Ichimoku cloud for the primary bullish market condition: price is testing 1,268 resistance level to above for the bullish trend to be resumed.
And this is the situation from the end of the last year till now:
If we look at intra-day price (H4 timeframe) so it was breakdown: the price broker Ichimoku cloud to below to be reversed to the primary bearish market condition with 1.107 support level to be testing for the inra-day bearish trend to be continuing.
But the price is still on bullish trend on daily chart (ranging but bullish).
So, the situation on the daily price may be the following in the near future (for the next week for example):
By the way, daily bearish reversal level is 912, and if the price breaks this level to below on daily close bar so the reversal of the daily price movement to the primary bearish market codition will be started (which is very unlikely in the near future for example).
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Bitcoin Price Prediction 2017
chrishaiden66, 2017.03.27 17:04
I think it will stay around $500. Since, unlike before the supply is stagnant now, and demand increasing slowly. It's value will increase exponentially once people start using it like normal currency and stop comparing it with fiat currency.
Although it is not widely accepted, and don't expect it grow very fast since we still do not have proper infrastructure to support it. Bitcoin is definitely the currency of the future but, people do not like change and way too volatile for the present.
After years of volatility, the Bitcoin price forecast is finally on an upward trek through 2017 and beyond. In just five years, the Bitcoin price (BTC price) rose from a few cents to over $1,000, which should give you some sense as to how much money early investors made. But don’t worry, our Bitcoin price prediction 2017 shows that there is still more room to the upside.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.06 17:05
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, Dollar Index and Bitcoin/USD: U.S. Jobless Claims
2017-04-06 13:30 GMT | [USD - Unemployment Claims]
if actual < forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Unemployment Claims] = The number of individuals who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time during the past week.
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From rttnews article:
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EUR/USD M5: 10 pips range price movement by U.S. Jobless Claims news events
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by U.S. Jobless Claims news events
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BTC/USD M5: ange price movement by U.S. Jobless Claims news events
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.06 13:32
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for USD/CNH (based on the article)
USD/CNH - "The PBOC continued to manage liquidity in the financial system in a delicate way, through open market operations. The regulator has reiterated several times that it will keep monetary policy neutral, ruling out a possibility of using easing measures to support the economy before the price bubble risk is fully curbed. The April New Yuan Loans and home loans prints to be released on May 10th will give some update on this. These gauges have been used to evaluate whether excessive cash has flown into the housing sector, where the price bubble risk is seen the most. In addition to the Dollar/Yuan rate, the Bitcoin/Yuan price is worth to keep an eye on as well. On Friday, the BTC/CNY hit a record high after the BTC/USD went on a record-breaking run for a week. Unlike the Japanese regulator that said yes to further Bitcoin development, or the U.S. regulator that said no but keep the door open for a yes, the Chinese regulator sent out a clear signal that China is not ready to have a digital currency to be used widely, even not to have a digital currency invented by itself. These mixed attitudes have Bitcoin exposed to different risks in its three largest markets and in turn elevate its volatility."
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.12 15:26
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, AUD/USD and Bitcoin (BTC/USD): U.S. Retail Sales and Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2017-05-12 13:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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2017-05-12 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From marketwatch article:
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Retail Sales and CPI news events
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Retail Sales and CPI news events
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BTC/USD M5: range price movement by Retail Sales and CPI news events
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.09 13:50
Bitcoin could reach for new highs to make many more millionaires (based on the article)
Daily BTC/USD price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is on bullish breakout since the beginning of April this year for ascending triangle pattern to be tested above with 2,936 resistance level to be broken for the bullish trend to be continuing.