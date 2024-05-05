Forecast and levels for Cryptocurrencies - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.12 11:28
Bitcoin market value saw an increase of 61% over the previous month (based on the article)
Weekly price is on bullish breakout with above Ichimoku cloud by 2936 resistabnce level to be testing to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.
If we look at H1 intra-day price so the bullish reversal pattern is forming by the price which si indicating the bullish trend to be continuing in the near future for example, otherwise - the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels by the crossing 2915 support level to below.
This is update for bitcoin.
The BTC/USD pair was bounced from 2,998 resistance level to below for the ranging above Ichimoku cloud.
If the price breaks 2,998 resistance to above so the primary bullish trend will be resumed.
If the price breaks descending triangle pattern with 2,047 support level to below so the bearish reversal will be started.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.25 17:42
The Bitcoin Bubble (based on the article)
The price on M30 chart is located near and above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart near the border betweem the primary bearish and the primary bullish: descending triangle pattern was formed by the price with 2,697 support level to be crossed to below for the bearish reversal to be started. Besides, the 3-Drives bearish pattern is forming for the price to be reversed to the primary bearish market condition in intra-day basis for example.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.02 07:37
Bitcoin has left stocks, bonds, and gold in the dust in the first half of 2017 (based on the article)
Weekly price is testing 2,998 resistance level to above for the bullish breakout to be continuing. Alternative, if the price breaks 1,971 support to below so we may see the secondary correction to be started within the primary bullish market condition.
By the way, 1,971 is the daily bearish reversal level so if the price breaks this level to below on daily chart the daily bearish reversal will be started.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.06 10:25
Bitcoin and tesla Investors is in a bubble territory (based on the article)
Bitcoin/US Dollar - daily price is located above the Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is on ranging within 2,998 bullish continuation resistance level and 2,047 bearish reversal support level. If the price breaks 2,633 resistance to above so we may see the bext target at 2,998 with the good possibility to the bullish trend to be resumed. If the price breaks 2.255 support to below so the support at 2.047 will be the next target leading to the daily bearish reversal.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.17 08:55
BitCoin - daily breakdown with the bearish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price broke Ichimoku cloud together with descending triangle pattern with 2,154 support level to below to be reversed to the primary ebarish market condition with the nearest weekly target at 1,849 Fibo support level.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.20 15:42
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/JPY, Dollar Index and Bitcoin/USD: Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey
2017-07-20 13:30 GMT | [USD - Philly Fed Manufacturing Index]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Philly Fed Manufacturing Index] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed manufacturers in Philadelphia.
==========
From official report :
==========
Dollar Index M5: range price movement by Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey news events
==========
EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey news events
==========
USD/JPY M5: range price movement by Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey news events
==========
BTC/USD M5: range price movement by Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey news events
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.31 08:31
How to invest in bitcoin (based on the article)
Daily price is on bullish ranging above Ichimoku cloud within the following support/resistance levels:
Symmetric triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to above for the bullish trend to be resumed or to below for the bearish reversal.
Daily price is on bullish ranging above Ichimoku cloud within the following support/resistance levels:
Seems, the price is crossing symmetric trianglew pattern to below with 2,400 and 2,213 is the nearest bearish reversal target in the near future.
And as we see from the chart above - the price is already rreversing to the primary bearish market condition on intra-day H1 timeframe ...
Global bearish breakdown?