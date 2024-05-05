Forecast and levels for Cryptocurrencies - page 5
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.08 18:35
Bitcoin - daily bullish with 4,421 resistance; 4,918 is the weekly target (based on the article)
Daily price is on primary bullish trend to be above Ichimoku cloud: price is testing 4,421 resistance level to above for the 4,918 nearest weekly bullish target.
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- "After rallying from recent lows, Bitcoin prices have been stuck in the $4000-$4500 range for a couple of weeks. What will it take for the digital currency to head back to $5000 and beyond?"
- "The return of buzz, which will bring buyers back to the market. And that will take a catalyst, like the rollback of China’s ban on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which killed Bitcoin’s buzz in the first place."
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Great move today because many wants to have free coins
Great move today because many wants to have free coins
Free coins ?
Yes free coins !
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.10 20:05
What is Cryptocurrency and How Does It Work? (based on the article)
What is Cryptocurrency?
“Cryptocurrency” is digital currency which uses cryptography to create new units of the currency and to secure and manage all transactions. Cryptocurrency is created and managed by computer software, and has no physical existence at all. Another way to think of it is as currency used within, and created, by computer software, as opposed to having a distinct physical form. As opposed to cryptocurrency, the U.S. dollar is created by the U.S. government and used within the United States as the official means of exchange. Its creation and maintenance is regulated under license from the U.S. government in accordance with the laws of the country. The U.S. dollar is a “fiat currency”, like almost all national currencies, backed by the country’s government and national bank. In contrast, Bitcoin, currently the largest and most important cryptocurrency, is created by and used within the Bitcoin blockchain software, and is entirely regulated and managed using Bitcoin blockchain technology. There is one distinct similarity between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies: Just as fiat currencies can be used as a currency in many cases outside their country of origin, so too, Bitcoin can be exchanged in transactions completely unrelated to use of the Bitcoin blockchain technology.
There are many other cryptocurrencies besides Bitcoin. They are all created by and used within other computer software platforms that utilize similar blockchain technology. The most notable examples are, based on the market capitalization of 1stSeptember 2017: Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, and Litecoin. We will look at how cryptocurrencies are created, stored and managed in detail later, but you probably have more important questions in mind that need to be answered first.
Are cryptocurrencies “real money”?
Believe it or not, the answer to this question can be both “yes” and “no”. Money, or “currency”, to use the correct term, is defined as an accepted “means of exchange”. The national currency of the country where you live is legal tender by law – providers of goods and services, with a few exceptions, must accept payment in that currency. If you have a job, you would expect to be paid by your employer in that currency. If you have a debt, or are issued with a bill, you can always pay it off with your national currency. It is truly a “means of exchange”. With cryptocurrencies, the situation is very different as most goods and services cannot be purchased with cryptocurrency. This might change in the future, but it is the case now.
Another question you may have is how cryptocurrency technology works.
National currencies are created and managed by central banks and governments that determine how much new money should be printed and what the base rate of interest should be. Sometimes central banks even intervene by buying and selling currencies in the market to influence exchange rates. It is clear who oversees currencies like the U.S. dollar or the euro. How does it work with cryptocurrencies? Very differently!
Unlike fiat currencies, and even unlike commodities such as gold which are semi-currencies with a “store of value”, the supply of each currency is theoretically finite, and usually known in advance. Blockchain technology keeps a record of every Bitcoin in existence, including who owns it (or the ownership key, to be more exact), and issues a fixed quantity of new Bitcoins approximately every 10 minutes to a computer which has successfully contributed a minimum amount of work towards maintaining the blockchain technology acting as Bitcoin’s operating system. At the current time, it is known exactly how many Bitcoins exist because every Bitcoin ever created is listed within the Bitcoin blockchain ledger.
Please don't post old chart's this is very confusing in a topic titled: Forecast and levels for Bitcoin/USD
BTC is building up turbulence and it's going to be a rough ride.
Waiting for a new all time high.
This post?
Those charts are not old ones. New charts. And those are not BTC/USD charts.
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Because I discovered that MQ placed Crypto group in MetaQuotes-Demo, just before sMart-lab.ru Exchange Conference for traders and investors, and MQ was the Gold Sponsor of this conference.
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This is BTC/EUR, D1 -
and this is BTC/EUR, W1 -
oh ok sorry about that.
I'm expecting it to break through 5000$ in the upcoming days/weeks.
As many people know about the upcoming forks on 25oct and also Nov.
They want a piece of the pie so they will buy Bitcoins and as a result price will go up.
It has happened, a bit earlier then expected, price poked through the 5k level making a new all time high.
You can still get in but i think that it will get more expensive very fast.It's currently at $5,230.07 up by 8.27%
$5,364.71
+ 11.05%
$5,709.06