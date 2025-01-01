- CConstantMembershipFunction
- CCompositeMembershipFunction
- CDifferencTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunction
- CGeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction
- CNormalCombinationMembershipFunction
- CNormalMembershipFunction
- CP_ShapedMembershipFunction
- CProductTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunctions
- CS_ShapedMembershipFunction
- CSigmoidalMembershipFunction
- CTrapezoidMembershipFunction
- CTriangularMembershipFunction
- CZ_ShapedMembershipFunction
- IMembershipFunction
Membership functions
A membership function is a function that allows to calculate the membership degree of a random element of the universal set to a fuzzy set. Consequently, the domain of a membership function should be within the range [0, 1].
In most cases, the membership function is continuous and monotonic.
|
Classes of membership functions
|
Description
|
Class for implementing a membership function as a straight line in parallel with the coordinate axis
|
Class for implementing a composition of membership functions
|
Class for implementing the membership function in the form of a difference between two sigmoid functions with the A1, A2, C1 and C2 parameters
|
Class for implementing a generalized bell-shaped membership function with A, B and C parameters
|
Class for implementing a two-sided Gaussian membership function with the B1, B2, Sigma1 and Sigma2 parameters
|
Class for implementing a symmetrical Gaussian membership function with the B and Sigma parameters
|
Class for implementing a pi-shaped membership function with the A, B, C and D parameters
|
Class for implementing the membership function in the form of a product of two sigmoid functions with the A1, A2, C1 and C2 parameters
|
Class for implementing an S-like membership function with the A and B parameters
|
Class for implementing a trapezoidal membership function with the X1, X2, X3 and X4 parameters
|
Class for implementing a triangle membership function with the X1, X2 and X3 parameters
|
Class for implementing a sigmoid membership function with the A and C parameters
|
Class for implementing a z-like membership function with the A and B parameters.
|
Basic class for all membership function classes.