CP_ShapedMembershipFunction

Class for implementing a pi-shaped membership function with the A, B, C and D parameters.

Description

The pi-shaped membership function has the form of a curvilinear trapezoid. The function is used to set asymmetric membership functions with a smooth transition from pessimistic to optimistic fuzzy number assessment.

A sample code for plotting a chart is displayed below.

Declaration

class CP_ShapedMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

Title

#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject IMembershipFunction CP_ShapedMembershipFunction

Class methods

Class method Description A Gets and sets the parameter of the fuzzy set beginning. B Gets and sets the first parameter of the fuzzy set core. C Gets and sets the second parameter of the fuzzy set core. D Gets and sets the parameter of the fuzzy set end. GetValue Calculates the value of the membership function by a specified argument.

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Example