CP_ShapedMembershipFunction
Class for implementing a pi-shaped membership function with the A, B, C and D parameters.
Description
The pi-shaped membership function has the form of a curvilinear trapezoid. The function is used to set asymmetric membership functions with a smooth transition from pessimistic to optimistic fuzzy number assessment.
A sample code for plotting a chart is displayed below.
Declaration
class CP_ShapedMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction
Title
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CP_ShapedMembershipFunction
Class methods
Class method
Description
Gets and sets the parameter of the fuzzy set beginning.
Gets and sets the first parameter of the fuzzy set core.
Gets and sets the second parameter of the fuzzy set core.
Gets and sets the parameter of the fuzzy set end.
Calculates the value of the membership function by a specified argument.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+