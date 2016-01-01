CS_ShapedMembershipFunction
Class for implementing an S-like membership function with the A and B parameters.
Description
The function sets an S-like two-parameter membership function. This is a non-decreasing function that takes values from 0 to 1. The A and B parameters define the interval, within which the function increases in non-linear trajectory from 0 to 1.
The function represents fuzzy sets of "very high" type (i.e. non-decreasing membership functions with saturation are set).
A sample code for plotting a chart is displayed below.
Declaration
class CS_ShapedMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction
Title
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CS_ShapedMembershipFunction
Class methods
Class method
Description
Gets and sets the parameter of the increasing interval start.
Gets and sets the first parameter of the fuzzy set core.
Calculates the value of the membership function by a specified argument.
