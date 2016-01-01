CS_ShapedMembershipFunction

Class for implementing an S-like membership function with the A and B parameters.

Description

The function sets an S-like two-parameter membership function. This is a non-decreasing function that takes values from 0 to 1. The A and B parameters define the interval, within which the function increases in non-linear trajectory from 0 to 1.

The function represents fuzzy sets of "very high" type (i.e. non-decreasing membership functions with saturation are set).

A sample code for plotting a chart is displayed below.

Declaration

class CS_ShapedMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

Title

#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject IMembershipFunction CS_ShapedMembershipFunction

Class methods

Class method Description A Gets and sets the parameter of the increasing interval start. B Gets and sets the first parameter of the fuzzy set core. GetValue Calculates the value of the membership function by a specified argument.

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Example