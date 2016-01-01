CGeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction

Class for implementing a generalized bell-shaped membership function with A, B and C parameters.

Description

Generalized bell-shaped membership function shape is similar to Gaussian functions. The function is smooth and takes non-zero values along the entire definition area.

A sample code for plotting a chart is displayed below.

Declaration

class CGeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

Title

#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject IMembershipFunction CGeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction

Class methods

Class method Description A Gets and sets the membership function concentration ratio. B Gets and sets the membership function slope ratio. C Gets and sets the membership function maximum coordinate. GetValue Calculates the value of the membership function by a specified argument.

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Example