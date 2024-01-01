CNormalMembershipFunction

Class for implementing a symmetrical Gaussian membership function with the B and Sigma parameters.

Description

The symmetrical Gaussian membership function is formed using Gaussian distribution. The function is smooth and takes non-zero values along the entire definition area.

A sample code for plotting a chart is displayed below.

Declaration

class CNormalMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

Title

#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject IMembershipFunction CNormalMembershipFunction

Class methods

Class method Description B Gets and sets the membership function center. Sigma Gets and sets the parameter of the membership function curvature. GetValue Calculates the value of the membership function by a specified argument.

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

