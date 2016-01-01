CZ_ShapedMembershipFunction
Class for implementing a z-like membership function with the A and B parameters.
Description
The function sets a z-like two-parameter membership function. This is a non-increasing membership function that takes values from 1 to 0. The function parameters define an interval, within which the function decreases in non-linear trajectory from 1 to 0.
The function represents fuzzy sets of "very low" type. In other words, it sets non-increasing membership functions with saturation.
A sample code for plotting a chart is displayed below.
Declaration
|
class CZ_ShapedMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction
Title
|
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CZ_ShapedMembershipFunction
Class methods
|
Class method
|
Description
|
Gets and sets the parameter of the decreasing interval start.
|
Gets and sets the parameter of the decreasing interval end.
|
Calculates the value of the membership function by a specified argument.
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+