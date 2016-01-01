CZ_ShapedMembershipFunction

Class for implementing a z-like membership function with the A and B parameters.

Description

The function sets a z-like two-parameter membership function. This is a non-increasing membership function that takes values from 1 to 0. The function parameters define an interval, within which the function decreases in non-linear trajectory from 1 to 0.

The function represents fuzzy sets of "very low" type. In other words, it sets non-increasing membership functions with saturation.

A sample code for plotting a chart is displayed below.

Declaration

class CZ_ShapedMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

Title

#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject IMembershipFunction CZ_ShapedMembershipFunction

Class methods

Class method Description A Gets and sets the parameter of the decreasing interval start. B Gets and sets the parameter of the decreasing interval end. GetValue Calculates the value of the membership function by a specified argument.

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Example