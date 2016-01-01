DocumentationSections
CZ_ShapedMembershipFunction

Class for implementing a z-like membership function with the A and B parameters.  

Description

The function sets a z-like two-parameter membership function.  This is a non-increasing membership function that takes values from 1 to 0. The function parameters define an interval, within which the function decreases in non-linear trajectory from 1 to 0.

The function represents fuzzy sets of "very low" type. In other words, it sets non-increasing membership functions with saturation.

fuzzy_z_function

A sample code for plotting a chart is displayed below.

Declaration

   class CZ_ShapedMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

Title

   #include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      IMembershipFunction

          CZ_ShapedMembershipFunction

Class methods

Class method  

Description

A

Gets and sets the parameter of the decreasing interval start.

B

Gets and sets the parameter of the decreasing interval end.

GetValue

Calculates the value of the membership function by a specified argument.

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Example

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                   Z_ShapedMembershipFunction.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//--- Create membership functions
CZ_ShapedMembershipFunction func1(2,1);
CZ_ShapedMembershipFunction func2(2,5);
CZ_ShapedMembershipFunction func3(2,9);
//--- Create wrappers for membership functions
double Z_ShapedMembershipFunction1(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }
double Z_ShapedMembershipFunction2(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }
double Z_ShapedMembershipFunction3(double x) { return(func3.GetValue(x)); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- create graphic
   CGraphic graphic;
   if(!graphic.Create(0,"Z_ShapedMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))
     {
      graphic.Attach(0,"Z_ShapedMembershipFunction");
     }
   graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);
   graphic.BackgroundMain("Z_ShapedMembershipFunction");
   graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- create curve
   graphic.CurveAdd(Z_ShapedMembershipFunction1,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[2, 1]");
   graphic.CurveAdd(Z_ShapedMembershipFunction2,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[2, 5]");
   graphic.CurveAdd(Z_ShapedMembershipFunction3,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[2, 9]");
//--- sets the X-axis properties
   graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);
   graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);
//--- sets the Y-axis properties
   graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);
   graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);
//--- plot
   graphic.CurvePlotAll();
   graphic.Update();
  }
A