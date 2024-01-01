CConstantMembershipFunction

Class for implementing a membership function as a straight line in parallel with the coordinate axis.

Description

The function is described by the equation:

y(x)=c

Therefore, the membership degree for the function is the same along the entire numerical axis and is equal to the parameter specified in the constructor.

A sample code for plotting a chart is displayed below.

Declaration

class CConstantMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

Title

#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject IMembershipFunction CConstantMembershipFunction

Class methods

Class method Description GetValue Calculates the value of the membership function by a specified argument.

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Example