CNormalCombinationMembershipFunction
Class for implementing a two-sided Gaussian membership function with the B1, B2, Sigma1 and Sigma2 parameters.
Description
The two-sided Gaussian membership function is formed using Gaussian distribution. It allows setting asymmetrical membership functions. The function is smooth and takes non-zero values along the entire definition area.
Declaration
class CNormalCombinationMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction
Title
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CNormalCombinationMembershipFunction
Class methods
Class method
Description
Gets and sets the value of the first membership function center.
Gets and sets the value of the second membership function center.
Gets and sets the first parameter of the membership function curvature.
Gets and sets the second parameter of the membership function curvature.
Calculates the value of the membership function by a specified argument.
