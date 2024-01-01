DocumentationSections
CNormalCombinationMembershipFunction

Class for implementing a two-sided Gaussian membership function with the B1, B2, Sigma1 and Sigma2 parameters.

Description

The two-sided Gaussian membership function is formed using Gaussian distribution. It allows setting asymmetrical membership functions. The function is smooth and takes non-zero values along the entire definition area.  

 

fuzzy_normcomb_function

A sample code for plotting a chart is displayed below.

Declaration

   class CNormalCombinationMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      IMembershipFunction

          CNormalCombinationMembershipFunction

Class methods

Class method  

Description

B1

Gets and sets the value of the first membership function center.

B2

Gets and sets the value of the second membership function center.

Sigma1

Gets and sets the first parameter of the membership function curvature.

Sigma2

Gets and sets the second parameter of the membership function curvature.

GetValue

Calculates the value of the membership function by a specified argument.

Methods inherited from class CObject

Example

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                          NormalCombinationMembershipFunction.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//--- Create membership functions
CNormalCombinationMembershipFunction func1(1,2,3,1);
CNormalCombinationMembershipFunction func2(4,2,5,1);
CNormalCombinationMembershipFunction func3(6,2,6,1);
//--- Create wrappers for membership functions
double NormalCombinationMembershipFunction1(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }
double NormalCombinationMembershipFunction2(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }
double NormalCombinationMembershipFunction3(double x) { return(func3.GetValue(x)); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- create graphic
   CGraphic graphic;
   if(!graphic.Create(0,"NormalCombinationMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))
     {
      graphic.Attach(0,"NormalCombinationMembershipFunction");
     }
   graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);
   graphic.BackgroundMain("NormalCombinationMembershipFunction");
   graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- create curve
   graphic.CurveAdd(NormalCombinationMembershipFunction1,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[1, 2, 3, 1]");
   graphic.CurveAdd(NormalCombinationMembershipFunction2,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[4, 2, 5, 1]");
   graphic.CurveAdd(NormalCombinationMembershipFunction3,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[6, 2, 6, 1]");
//--- sets the X-axis properties
   graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);
   graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);
//--- sets the Y-axis properties
   graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);
   graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);
//--- plot
   graphic.CurvePlotAll();
   graphic.Update();
  }
B1