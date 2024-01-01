CNormalCombinationMembershipFunction

Class for implementing a two-sided Gaussian membership function with the B1, B2, Sigma1 and Sigma2 parameters.

Description

The two-sided Gaussian membership function is formed using Gaussian distribution. It allows setting asymmetrical membership functions. The function is smooth and takes non-zero values along the entire definition area.

A sample code for plotting a chart is displayed below.

Declaration

class CNormalCombinationMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject IMembershipFunction CNormalCombinationMembershipFunction

Class methods

Class method Description B1 Gets and sets the value of the first membership function center. B2 Gets and sets the value of the second membership function center. Sigma1 Gets and sets the first parameter of the membership function curvature. Sigma2 Gets and sets the second parameter of the membership function curvature. GetValue Calculates the value of the membership function by a specified argument.

Example