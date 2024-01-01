CTrapezoidMembershipFunction

Class for implementing a trapezoidal membership function with the X1, X2, X3 and X4 parameters.

Description

The function is formed using piecewise linear approximation. This is a generalization of the triangular function allowing you to assign a fuzzy set core as an interval. Such a membership function makes it possible to conveniently interpret optimistic/pessimistic assessments.

The function is used to set asymmetric membership functions of the variables with their most critical values defined within a certain interval.

A sample code for plotting a chart is displayed below.

Declaration

class CTrapezoidMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

Title

#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject IMembershipFunction CTrapezoidMembershipFunction

Class methods

Class method Description X1 Gets and sets the value of the first point on the X axis. X2 Gets and sets the value of the second point on the X axis. X3 Gets and sets the value of the third point on the X axis. X4 Gets and sets the value of the fourth point on the X axis. GetValue Calculates the value of the membership function by a specified argument.

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

