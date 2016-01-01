CSigmoidalMembershipFunction

Class for implementing a sigmoid membership function with the A and C parameters.

Description

The sigmoid function is applied when setting monotonous membership functions. It allows creating membership functions with the values equal to 1 beginning with an argument value. Such functions are suitable if you need to set such linguistic terms as "short" or "long".

A sample code for plotting a chart is displayed below.

Declaration

class CSigmoidalMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

Title

#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject IMembershipFunction CSigmoidalMembershipFunction

Class methods

Class method Description A Gets and sets the membership function slope ratio. C Gets and sets the membership function inflection coordinate parameter. GetValue Calculates the value of the membership function by a specified argument.

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Example