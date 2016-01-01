CSigmoidalMembershipFunction
Class for implementing a sigmoid membership function with the A and C parameters.
Description
The sigmoid function is applied when setting monotonous membership functions. It allows creating membership functions with the values equal to 1 beginning with an argument value. Such functions are suitable if you need to set such linguistic terms as "short" or "long".
A sample code for plotting a chart is displayed below.
Declaration
class CSigmoidalMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction
Title
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CSigmoidalMembershipFunction
Class methods
Class method
Description
Gets and sets the membership function slope ratio.
Gets and sets the membership function inflection coordinate parameter.
Calculates the value of the membership function by a specified argument.
