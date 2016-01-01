CDifferencTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunction

Class for implementing the membership function in the form of a difference between two sigmoid functions with the A1, A2, C1 and C2 parameters.

Description

The function is based on a sigmoid curve. It allows creating membership functions with the values equal to 1 beginning with an argument value. Such functions are suitable if you need to set such linguistic terms as "short" or "long".

A sample code for plotting a chart is displayed below.

Declaration

class CDifferencTwoSigmoidalMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

Title

#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject IMembershipFunction CDifferencTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunction

Class methods

Class method Description A1 Gets and sets the first membership function slope ratio. A2 Gets and sets the second membership function slope ratio. C1 Gets and sets the first membership function inflection coordinate parameter. C2 Gets and sets the second membership function inflection coordinate parameter. GetValue Calculates the value of the membership function by a specified argument.

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Example