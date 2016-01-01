CDifferencTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunction
Class for implementing the membership function in the form of a difference between two sigmoid functions with the A1, A2, C1 and C2 parameters.
Description
The function is based on a sigmoid curve. It allows creating membership functions with the values equal to 1 beginning with an argument value. Such functions are suitable if you need to set such linguistic terms as "short" or "long".
A sample code for plotting a chart is displayed below.
Declaration
class CDifferencTwoSigmoidalMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction
Title
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CDifferencTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunction
Class methods
Class method
Description
Gets and sets the first membership function slope ratio.
Gets and sets the second membership function slope ratio.
Gets and sets the first membership function inflection coordinate parameter.
Gets and sets the second membership function inflection coordinate parameter.
Calculates the value of the membership function by a specified argument.
