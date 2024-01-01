DocumentationSections
CCompositeMembershipFunction

Class for implementing a composition of membership functions.

Description

Composition of membership functions is a combination of two or more membership functions using a specified operator.

fuzzy_composite_function

A sample code for plotting a chart is displayed below.

Declaration

   class CCompositeMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      IMembershipFunction

          CCompositeMembershipFunction

Class methods

Class method  

Description

CompositionType

Sets the composition operator.

MembershipFunctions

Gets the list of membership functions.

GetValue

Calculates the value of the membership function by a specified argument.

Example

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                  CompositeMembershipFunction.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//--- Create membership functions
CProductTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunctions func1(2,1,-1,7);
CP_ShapedMembershipFunction func2(0,6,7,9);
CCompositeMembershipFunction composite(ProdMF,GetPointer(func1),GetPointer(func2));
//--- Create wrappers for membership functions
double ProductTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunctions(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }
double P_ShapedMembershipFunction(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }
double CompositeMembershipFunction(double x) { return(composite.GetValue(x)); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- create graphic
   CGraphic graphic;
   if(!graphic.Create(0,"CompositeMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))
     {
      graphic.Attach(0,"CompositeMembershipFunction");
     }
   graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);
   graphic.BackgroundMain("CompositeMembershipFunction");
   graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- create curve
   graphic.CurveAdd(P_ShapedMembershipFunction,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"Func1");
   graphic.CurveAdd(ProductTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunctions,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"Func2");
   graphic.CurveAdd(CompositeMembershipFunction,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"Func1 * Func2");
//--- sets the X-axis properties
   graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);
   graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);
//--- sets the Y-axis properties
   graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);
   graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);
//--- plot
   graphic.CurvePlotAll();
   graphic.Update();
  }