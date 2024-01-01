CCompositeMembershipFunction

Class for implementing a composition of membership functions.

Description

Composition of membership functions is a combination of two or more membership functions using a specified operator.

A sample code for plotting a chart is displayed below.

Declaration

class CCompositeMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

Title

#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject IMembershipFunction CCompositeMembershipFunction

Class methods

Class method Description CompositionType Sets the composition operator. MembershipFunctions Gets the list of membership functions. GetValue Calculates the value of the membership function by a specified argument.

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Example