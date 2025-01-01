DocumentationSections
CAxis

CAxis is an auxiliary graphics library class for working with the coordinate axes.

Description

The CAxis class receives and stores various parameters of the coordinate axes. The class implements the ability to auto scale the coordinate axes dynamically.

Declaration

   class CAxis

Title

   #include <Graphics\Axis.mqh>

Class methods

Method

Description

AutoScale

Get/set the auto-scaling flag

Min

Get/set the minimum axis value

Max

Get/set the maximum axis value

Step

Get the step value by axis

Name

Get/set the axis name

Color

Get/set the axis color

ValuesSize

Get/set the size of the axis numbers

ValuesWidth

Get/set the maximum displayed length of the axis numbers

ValuesFormat

Get/set the format of the axis numbers

ValuesDateTimeMode

Get the format of converting a date into a string.

ValuesFunctionFormat

Get the pointer to the function defining the format of displaying values on the axis.

ValuesFunctionFormatCBData

Get the pointer to the object that may contain additional data on converting axis values.

NameSize

Get/set the font size of the axis name

ZeroLever

Get/set the "zero lever" value

DefaultStep

Get/set the initial step value by axis

MaxLabels

Get/set the maximum amount of numbers on the axis

MinGrace

Get/set the "tolerance" value for the axis minimum

MaxGrace

Get/set the "tolerance" value for the axis maximum

SelectAxisScale

Auto scale the axis.