- AutoScale
- Min
- Max
- Step
- Name
- Color
- ValuesSize
- ValuesWidth
- ValuesFormat
- ValuesDateTimeMode
- ValuesFunctionFormat
- ValuesFunctionFormatCBData
- NameSize
- ZeroLever
- DefaultStep
- MaxLabels
- MinGrace
- MaxGrace
- SelectAxisScale
ValuesWidth (Get method)
Returns the maximum allowed length in pixels for displaying the axis numbers.
|
int ValuesWidth()
Return Value
Length of the axis numbers in pixels.
Note
If a length in pixels for a specified number exceeds the maximum allowed display length, it is truncated and ends in dots.
ValuesWidth (Set method)
Sets the maximum allowed length in pixels for displaying the axis numbers.
|
void ValuesWidth(
Parameters
width
[in] Maximum allowed length of the axis numbers.
Note
If a length in pixels for a specified number exceeds the maximum allowed display length, it is truncated and ends in dots.