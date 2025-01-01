DocumentationSections
ValuesWidth (Get method)

Returns the maximum allowed length in pixels for displaying the axis numbers.

int  ValuesWidth()

Return Value

Length of the axis numbers in pixels.

Note

If a length in pixels for a specified number exceeds the maximum allowed display length, it is truncated and ends in dots.

ValuesWidth (Set method)

Sets the maximum allowed length in pixels for displaying the axis numbers.

void  ValuesWidth(
   const int  width      // maximum allowed length in pixels
   )

Parameters

width

[in]  Maximum allowed length of the axis numbers.

Note

If a length in pixels for a specified number exceeds the maximum allowed display length, it is truncated and ends in dots.