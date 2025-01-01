GraphPlot

Functions for quick curve plotting.

Version for plotting a single curve using Y coordinates.

string GraphPlot(

const double &y[],

ENUM_CURVE_TYPE type=CURVE_POINTS

)

Note

Y array indices are used as X coordinates for the curve.

Version for plotting a single curve using X and Y coordinates

string GraphPlot(

const double &x[],

const double &y[],

ENUM_CURVE_TYPE type=CURVE_POINTS

)

Version for plotting two curves using X and Y coordinates

string GraphPlot(

const double &x1[],

const double &y1[],

const double &x2[],

const double &y2[],

ENUM_CURVE_TYPE type=CURVE_POINTS

)

Version for plotting three curves using X and Y coordinates

string GraphPlot(

const double &x1[],

const double &y1[],

const double &x2[],

const double &y2[],

const double &x3[],

const double &y3[],

ENUM_CURVE_TYPE type=CURVE_POINTS

)

Version for plotting a curve using CPoint2D points coordinates

string GraphPlot(

const CPoint2D &points[],

ENUM_CURVE_TYPE type=CURVE_POINTS

)

Version for plotting two curves using CPoint2D points coordinates

string GraphPlot(

const CPoint2D &points1[],

const CPoint2D &points2[],

ENUM_CURVE_TYPE type=CURVE_POINTS

)

Version for plotting three curves using CPoint2D points coordinates

string GraphPlot(

const CPoint2D &points1[],

const CPoint2D &points2[],

const CPoint2D &points3[],

ENUM_CURVE_TYPE type=CURVE_POINTS

)

Version for plotting a curve using the pointer to CurveFunction

string GraphPlot(

CurveFunction function,

const double from,

const double to,

const double step,

ENUM_CURVE_TYPE type=CURVE_POINTS

)

Version for plotting two curves using the pointers to the CurveFunction functions

string GraphPlot(

CurveFunction function1,

CurveFunction function2,

const double from,

const double to,

const double step,

ENUM_CURVE_TYPE type=CURVE_POINTS

)

Version for plotting three curves using the pointers to the CurveFunction functions

string GraphPlot(

CurveFunction function1,

CurveFunction function2,

CurveFunction function3,

const double from,

const double to,

const double step,

ENUM_CURVE_TYPE type=CURVE_POINTS

)

Parameters

&x[]

[in] X coordinates.

&y[]

[in] Y coordinates.

&x1[]

[in] X coordinates for the first curve.

&y1[]

[in] Y coordinates for the first curve.

&x2[]

[in] X coordinates for the second curve.

&y2[]

[in] Y coordinates for the second curve.

&x3[]

[in] X coordinates for the third curve.

&y3[]

[in] Y coordinates for the third curve.

&points[]

[in] Coordinates of the curve dots.

&points1[]

[in] Coordinates of the first curve dots.

&points2[]

[in] Coordinates of the second curve dots.

&points3[]

[in] Coordinates of the third curve dots.

function

[in] Pointer to the CurveFunction function.

function1

[in] Pointer to the first function.

function2

[in] Pointer to the second function.

function3

[in] Pointer to the third function.

from

[in] Corresponds to the first X coordinate.

to

[in] Corresponds to the last X coordinate.

step

[in] Parameter for calculating the X coordinates.

type=CURVE_POINTS

[in] Curve type.

Return Value

Name of a graphical resource.