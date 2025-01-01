- GraphPlot
- CAxis
- CColorGenerator
- CCurve
- CGraphic
GraphPlot
Functions for quick curve plotting.
Version for plotting a single curve using Y coordinates.
string GraphPlot(
Note
Y array indices are used as X coordinates for the curve.
Version for plotting a single curve using X and Y coordinates
string GraphPlot(
Version for plotting two curves using X and Y coordinates
string GraphPlot(
Version for plotting three curves using X and Y coordinates
string GraphPlot(
Version for plotting a curve using CPoint2D points coordinates
string GraphPlot(
Version for plotting two curves using CPoint2D points coordinates
string GraphPlot(
Version for plotting three curves using CPoint2D points coordinates
string GraphPlot(
Version for plotting a curve using the pointer to CurveFunction
string GraphPlot(
Version for plotting two curves using the pointers to the CurveFunction functions
string GraphPlot(
Version for plotting three curves using the pointers to the CurveFunction functions
string GraphPlot(
Parameters
&x[]
[in] X coordinates.
&y[]
[in] Y coordinates.
&x1[]
[in] X coordinates for the first curve.
&y1[]
[in] Y coordinates for the first curve.
&x2[]
[in] X coordinates for the second curve.
&y2[]
[in] Y coordinates for the second curve.
&x3[]
[in] X coordinates for the third curve.
&y3[]
[in] Y coordinates for the third curve.
&points[]
[in] Coordinates of the curve dots.
&points1[]
[in] Coordinates of the first curve dots.
&points2[]
[in] Coordinates of the second curve dots.
&points3[]
[in] Coordinates of the third curve dots.
function
[in] Pointer to the CurveFunction function.
function1
[in] Pointer to the first function.
function2
[in] Pointer to the second function.
function3
[in] Pointer to the third function.
from
[in] Corresponds to the first X coordinate.
to
[in] Corresponds to the last X coordinate.
step
[in] Parameter for calculating the X coordinates.
type=CURVE_POINTS
[in] Curve type.
Return Value
Name of a graphical resource.