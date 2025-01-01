DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCAxisDefaultStep 

DefaultStep (Get method)

Returns the initial step value by axis

double  DefaultStep()

Return Value

Step by axis.

DefaultStep (Set method)

Sets the initial step value by axis

void  DefaultStep(
   const double  value      // step by axis
   )

Parameters

value

[in]  Initial step value by axis.