- AutoScale
- Min
- Max
- Step
- Name
- Color
- ValuesSize
- ValuesWidth
- ValuesFormat
- ValuesDateTimeMode
- ValuesFunctionFormat
- ValuesFunctionFormatCBData
- NameSize
- ZeroLever
- DefaultStep
- MaxLabels
- MinGrace
- MaxGrace
- SelectAxisScale
MaxLabels (Get method)
Returns the maximum allowed amount of numbers displayed on the axis.
|
double MaxLabels()
Return Value
Maximum amount of numbers on the axis.
MaxLabels (Set method)
Sets the maximum allowed amount of numbers displayed on the axis.
|
void MaxLabels(
Parameters
value
[in] Maximum allowed amount of numbers displayed on the axis