MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCAxisMaxLabels 

MaxLabels (Get method)

Returns the maximum allowed amount of numbers displayed on the axis.

double  MaxLabels()

Return Value

Maximum amount of numbers on the axis.

MaxLabels (Set method)

Sets the maximum allowed amount of numbers displayed on the axis.

void  MaxLabels(
   const double  value      // maximum number
   )

Parameters

value

[in]  Maximum allowed amount of numbers displayed on the axis