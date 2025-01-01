MinGrace (Get method)

Returns the "tolerance" applied to the axis minimum.

double MinGrace()

Return Value

"Tolerance" value for the axis minimum.

Note

This value is expressed as part of the overall axial length. For example, suppose that the axis values are located within 4.0 to 16.0, then its length is 12.0. If MinGrace is equal to 0.1, then 10% of the axis length (or 1.2) is subtracted from the minimum value. As a result, the axis covers the interval from 2.8 to 16.0.

MinGrace (Set method)

Sets the "tolerance" applied to the axis minimum.

void MinGrace(

const double value

)

Parameters

value

[in] "Tolerance" applied to the axis minimum.

Note

This value is expressed as part of the overall axial length. For example, suppose that the axis values are located within 4.0 to 16.0, then its length is 12.0. If MinGrace is equal to 0.1, then 10% of the axis length (or 1.2) is subtracted from the minimum value. As a result, the axis covers the interval from 2.8 to 16.0.