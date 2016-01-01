ValuesFunctionFormat (Get method)

Get the pointer to the function defining the format of displaying values on the axis.

DoubleToStringFunction ValuesFunctionFormat()

Return Value

Pointer to the function defining the format of displaying values on the axis.

ValuesFunctionFormat (Set method)

Set the pointer to the function defining the format of displaying values on the axis.

void ValuesFunctionFormat(

DoubleToStringFunction func

)

Parameters

func

[in] Custom function for converting numerical values into a string.

Example:

The format of displaying X axis values has been changed using the following code: