MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCAxisValuesDateTimeMode 

ValuesDateTimeMode (Get method)

Get the format of converting a date into a string.

int  ValuesDateTimeMode()

Return Value

Format of converting a date into a string.

ValuesDateTimeMode (Set method)

Set the format of converting a date into a string.

void  ValuesDateTimeMode(
   const int  mode      // format of converting a date into a string 
   )

Parameters

mode

[in]  Conversion format.

Note

Find out more about the formats of converting a date into a string in the TimeToString() function description.