ValuesDateTimeMode (Get method)

Get the format of converting a date into a string.

int ValuesDateTimeMode()

Return Value

Format of converting a date into a string.

ValuesDateTimeMode (Set method)

Set the format of converting a date into a string.

void ValuesDateTimeMode(

const int mode

)

Parameters

mode

[in] Conversion format.

Note

Find out more about the formats of converting a date into a string in the TimeToString() function description.