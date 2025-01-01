MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCAxisValuesDateTimeMode
ValuesDateTimeMode (Get method)
Get the format of converting a date into a string.
int ValuesDateTimeMode()
Return Value
Format of converting a date into a string.
ValuesDateTimeMode (Set method)
Set the format of converting a date into a string.
void ValuesDateTimeMode(
Parameters
mode
[in] Conversion format.
Note
Find out more about the formats of converting a date into a string in the TimeToString() function description.