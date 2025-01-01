- Add
- Count
- Contains
- Comparer
- TryGetMin
- TryGetMax
- CopyTo
- Clear
- Remove
- ExceptWith
- IntersectWith
- SymmetricExceptWith
- UnionWith
- IsProperSubsetOf
- IsProperSupersetOf
- IsSubsetOf
- IsSupersetOf
- Overlaps
- SetEquals
- GetViewBetween
- GetReverse
Copies all elements of a sorted set to the specified array starting at the specified index.
|
int CopyTo(
Parameters
&dst_array[]
[out] An array to which the elements of the set will be written.
dst_start=0
[in] An index in the array from which copying starts.
Return Value
Returns the number of copied elements.