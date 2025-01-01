CopyTo

Copies all elements of a sorted set to the specified array starting at the specified index.

int CopyTo(

T& dst_array[],

const int dst_start=0

);

Parameters

&dst_array[]

[out] An array to which the elements of the set will be written.

dst_start=0

[in] An index in the array from which copying starts.

Return Value

Returns the number of copied elements.