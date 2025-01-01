DocumentationSections
Contains

Determines whether the sorted set contains an element with the specified value.

bool Contains(
    item     // the search value
   );

Parameters

item

[in]  The searched value.

Return Value

Returns true if an element with the specified value is found in the set, or false otherwise.