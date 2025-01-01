MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsCSortedSet<T>Contains AddCountContainsComparerTryGetMinTryGetMaxCopyToClearRemoveExceptWithIntersectWithSymmetricExceptWithUnionWithIsProperSubsetOfIsProperSupersetOfIsSubsetOfIsSupersetOfOverlapsSetEqualsGetViewBetweenGetReverse Contains Determines whether the sorted set contains an element with the specified value. bool Contains( T item // the search value ); Parameters item [in] The searched value. Return Value Returns true if an element with the specified value is found in the set, or false otherwise. Count Comparer