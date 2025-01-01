- Add
- Count
- Contains
- Comparer
- TryGetMin
- TryGetMax
- CopyTo
- Clear
- Remove
- ExceptWith
- IntersectWith
- SymmetricExceptWith
- UnionWith
- IsProperSubsetOf
- IsProperSupersetOf
- IsSubsetOf
- IsSupersetOf
- Overlaps
- SetEquals
- GetViewBetween
- GetReverse
IntersectWith
Produces the operation of intersection of the current collection and a passed collection (array). It modifies the current collection to only contain elements that are present in the specified collection (array).
A version for working with the collection that implements the ICollection<T> interface.
|
void IntersectWith(
A version for working with an array.
|
void IntersectWith(
Parameters
*collection
[in] A collection with which the current set will be intersected.
&collection[]
[in] An array with which the current set will be intersected.
Note
The result is written to the current collection (array).