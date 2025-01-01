- Add
- Count
- Contains
- Comparer
- TryGetMin
- TryGetMax
- CopyTo
- Clear
- Remove
- ExceptWith
- IntersectWith
- SymmetricExceptWith
- UnionWith
- IsProperSubsetOf
- IsProperSupersetOf
- IsSubsetOf
- IsSupersetOf
- Overlaps
- SetEquals
- GetViewBetween
- GetReverse
GetViewBetween
Gets from the current sorted set a subset specified by the minimum and maximum values.
bool GetViewBetween(
Parameters
&array[]
[out] An array for writing the subset.
lower_value
[in] The minimum value of the range.
upper_value
[in] The maximum value of the range.
Return Value
Returns true on successful, or false otherwise.