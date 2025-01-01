DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsCSortedSet<T>GetViewBetween 

GetViewBetween

Gets from the current sorted set a subset specified by the minimum and maximum values.

bool GetViewBetween(
   T&  array[],         // an array for writing
   T   lower_value,     // the minimum value
   T   upper_value      // the maximum value
   );

Parameters

&array[]

[out] An array for writing the subset.

lower_value

[in] The minimum value of the range.

upper_value

[in] The maximum value of the range.

Return Value

Returns true on successful, or false otherwise.