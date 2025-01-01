GetViewBetween

Gets from the current sorted set a subset specified by the minimum and maximum values.

bool GetViewBetween(

T& array[],

T lower_value,

T upper_value

);

Parameters

&array[]

[out] An array for writing the subset.

lower_value

[in] The minimum value of the range.

upper_value

[in] The maximum value of the range.

Return Value

Returns true on successful, or false otherwise.