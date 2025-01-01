SetEquals

Determines whether the current sorted set contains all elements of the specified collection or array.

A version for working with the collection that implements the ICollection<T> interface.

bool SetEquals(

ICollection<T>* collection

);

A version for working with an array.

bool SetEquals(

T& array[]

);

Parameters

*collection

[in] A collection to compare elements.

&collection[]

[in] An array to compare elements.

Return Value

Returns true if the current sorted set contains all elements of the specified collection or array, or false otherwise.