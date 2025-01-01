MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsCSortedSet<T>Remove AddCountContainsComparerTryGetMinTryGetMaxCopyToClearRemoveExceptWithIntersectWithSymmetricExceptWithUnionWithIsProperSubsetOfIsProperSupersetOfIsSubsetOfIsSupersetOfOverlapsSetEqualsGetViewBetweenGetReverse Remove Removes the occurrence of the specified element from the sorted set. bool Remove( T item // the element value ); Parameters item [in] The value of the element to be deleted. Return Value Returns true on successful, or false otherwise. Clear ExceptWith