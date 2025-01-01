DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsCArrayList<T>Reverse 

Reverse

Reverses the order of elements in the list.

The version for working with the entire list.

bool Reverse();

The version for working with the specified range of list elements.

bool Reverse(
   const int  start_index,     // the starting index
   const int  count            // the number of elements
   );

Parameters

start_index

[in]  The starting index.

count

[in]  The number of list elements participating in the operation.

Return Value

Returns true on successful, or false otherwise.