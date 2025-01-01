Reverse

Reverses the order of elements in the list.

The version for working with the entire list.

bool Reverse();

The version for working with the specified range of list elements.

bool Reverse(

const int start_index,

const int count

);

Parameters

start_index

[in] The starting index.

count

[in] The number of list elements participating in the operation.

Return Value

Returns true on successful, or false otherwise.