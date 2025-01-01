- Capacity
- Count
- Contains
- TrimExcess
- TryGetValue
- TrySetValue
- Add
- AddRange
- Insert
- InsertRange
- CopyTo
- BinarySearch
- IndexOf
- LastIndexOf
- Clear
- Remove
- RemoveAt
- RemoveRange
- Reverse
- Sort
Reverse
Reverses the order of elements in the list.
The version for working with the entire list.
|
bool Reverse();
The version for working with the specified range of list elements.
|
bool Reverse(
Parameters
start_index
[in] The starting index.
count
[in] The number of list elements participating in the operation.
Return Value
Returns true on successful, or false otherwise.