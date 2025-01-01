InsertRange

Inserts a collection or an array of elements into the list at the specified index.

The version that inserts an array.

bool InsertRange(

const int index,

const T& array[]

);

The version that inserts a collection.

bool InsertRange(

const int index,

ICollection<T>* collection

);

Parameters

index

[in] The index to insert at.

&array[]

[in] An array to be inserted at the specified index.

*collection

[in] A collection to be inserted at the specified index.

Return Value

Returns true on successful, or false otherwise.