- Capacity
- Count
- Contains
- TrimExcess
- TryGetValue
- TrySetValue
- Add
- AddRange
- Insert
- InsertRange
- CopyTo
- BinarySearch
- IndexOf
- LastIndexOf
- Clear
- Remove
- RemoveAt
- RemoveRange
- Reverse
- Sort
InsertRange
Inserts a collection or an array of elements into the list at the specified index.
The version that inserts an array.
|
bool InsertRange(
The version that inserts a collection.
|
bool InsertRange(
Parameters
index
[in] The index to insert at.
&array[]
[in] An array to be inserted at the specified index.
*collection
[in] A collection to be inserted at the specified index.
Return Value
Returns true on successful, or false otherwise.