Capacity (the Get method) Returns the current list capacity. int Capacity(); Return Value Returns the current list capacity. Capacity (the Set method) Sets the current capacity of a list. void Capacity( const int capacity // capacity value ); Parameters capacity [in] A new value of capacity.