Capacity (the Get method)

Returns the current list capacity.

int Capacity();

Return Value

Returns the current list capacity.

Capacity (the Set method)

Sets the current capacity of a list.

void Capacity(
   const int  capacity     // capacity value
   );

Parameters

capacity

[in]  A new value of capacity.